Manyi slams rumours of Shivambu’s removal as MKP secretary-general
MK Party (MKP) MP Mzwanele Manyi has come out in support of its secretary-general Floyd Shivambu, reaffirming his position in the party amid rumours of his impending removal from his position.
Speculation surrounding Shivambu's future in the party began circulating after Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of party leader Jacob Zuma, failed to wish Shivambu a happy birthday on social media earlier this week.
Manyi took to X to quash the rumours, labelling them “malicious propaganda”.
“Shivambu is solid as a rock in the MK Party. Take it from me, I'm fresh from Nkandla,” Manyi said.
He has previously expressed his commitment to remain a member of the party, regardless of the position he holds.
“Some people asked me what will happen [to me] as the MK Party leadership changes very often. If I'm removed as national organiser, I'm going to be a member, and if I'm removed as a member, I'm going to be a volunteer and put up posters even without the approval of the leadership. I'm not here for opportunistic purposes,” he said previously.
