Politics

Manyi slams rumours of Shivambu’s removal as MKP secretary-general

03 January 2025 - 11:58
MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.
Image: Luba Lesolle

MK Party (MKP) MP Mzwanele Manyi has come out in support of its secretary-general Floyd Shivambu, reaffirming his position in the party amid rumours of his impending removal from his position.

Speculation surrounding Shivambu's future in the party began circulating after Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of party leader Jacob Zuma, failed to wish Shivambu a happy birthday on social media earlier this week.

Manyi took to X to quash the rumours, labelling them “malicious propaganda”.

“Shivambu is solid as a rock in the MK Party. Take it from me, I'm fresh from Nkandla,” Manyi said.

The secretary-general position has seen changes, including the resignation of Sifiso Maseko and removal of Arthur Zwane.

When Maseko exited, Shivambu was appointed secretary-general after serving as the party's national organiser when he defected from the EFF in August last year.

The move was seen as a significant blow to the EFF. His departure, along with that of Manyi, was met with surprise by some but Shivambu has shown no signs of regret, calling his decision to join the MKP the best he ever made.

“2024 was the year of the best decision ever — 2025 will be the year for practical, ground-up, organic, collective, honest and disciplined demonstration that the MK Party is the most correct instrument and vehicle for the unification of all progressive forces. No retreat,” he said.

He has previously expressed his commitment to remain a member of the party, regardless of the position he holds.

“Some people asked me what will happen [to me] as the MK Party leadership changes very often. If I'm removed as national organiser, I'm going to be a member, and if I'm removed as a member, I'm going to be a volunteer and put up posters even without the approval of the leadership. I'm not here for opportunistic purposes,” he said previously.

TimesLIVE

