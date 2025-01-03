Politics

Prominent king files for divorce after living separately from wife for a year

Marriage has reached such a state of disintegration that there's no reasonable prospect for the restoration of a normal marriage relationship — king

03 January 2025 - 12:21
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
A king has filed for divorce from wife after three years. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ashtray25

A prominent king has filed for divorce from his wife of three years, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” of the marriage.

TimesLIVE has seen court documents filed more than a month ago in which the king stated he has not lived with his wife for at least a year.

The couple have two minor children who live with their mother in one of the royal residences.

“Aside from communication regarding issues concerning the parties' children there's no meaningful communication between the parties,” the king stated in court papers.

He said “the marriage ... has reached such a state of disintegration that there's no reasonable prospect for the restoration of a normal marriage relationship between the parties”.

The king has demanded that the children's primary residence remain with him while they jointly co-parent, with the wife sharing responsibilities which include caring for the children, acting as guardian and maintaining contact with them.

Three weeks ago, the wife filed an intention to defend the king's action.

TimesLIVE

