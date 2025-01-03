Tributes pour in for former PMB mayor and 'champion of service delivery' Yusuf Bhamjee

Former uMgungundlovu municipality mayor and ANC struggle stalwart Yusuf Bhamjee died on Friday.
ANC Moses Mabhida region chairperson and Msunduzi municipality mayor Mzi Thebolla said Bhamjee, 74, had dedicated life to the service of his community and advancement of local government.
Bhamjee served the municipality from 2008 to 2016 and became a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature after leaving the municipality.
“He was a visionary leader who played a significant role in the development of uMgungundlovu as one of the province's most important economic and cultural centres.
“We will miss his valuable contribution to his political home and his steadfast commitment to the development of our district and its people,” said Thebolla.
The ANC paid tribute to him as a loyal member and a “champion of service delivery”.
“We will remember comrade Yusuf for turning around uMgungundlovu District Municipality into a vehicle for the transformation of the lives of the people.
“Throughout his term of office, he displayed an unwavering commitment to make local government work better for the people. He was always smiling, warm and friendly to the young and old.”
The ANC said as a sports activist, Bhamjee used sport as an instrument to ensure that young people and the entire nation embarked on a journey of self-discovery and realised sport had the potential to unite people after years of tension created by apartheid.
“He believed in the Rainbow Nation which brought him closer to President Nelson Mandela. He knew exactly what Tata Madiba, the first president of a democratic South Africa wanted to achieve through sports shortly after April 27 1994.”
Bhamjee was awarded the Andrew Mlangeni Green Jacket in recognition of his services to sports activism in the province.
“As we dip the ANC banner in honour of this leader of society, we thank his family for allowing him to serve the people under the banner of the ANC.
“We will always remember him for promoting a culture of peaceful coexistence, nonracialism, and political tolerance. May his departed soul rest in peace.”
Bhamjee was buried on Friday according to Islamic rites.
