President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official category 2 funeral for former education minister Prof Sibusiso Bengu.
Bengu, also a former South African ambassador to Germany, died in his sleep at his KwaZulu-Natal home on December 30 at the age of 90.
The funeral will be held at the University of Zululand (Unizul) on Friday.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “President Ramaphosa has directed the national flag be flown at half mast at flag stations around the country from Tuesday until the evening of the funeral."
Proceedings will include ceremonial elements rendered by the SAPS.
In a tribute, University of Zululand vice-chancellor Prof Xoliswa Mtose said Bengu was “one of Unizulu's illustrious alumni who graced the hallowed portals of this great institution".
Unizul said Bengu was a true son of the soil who founded Dlangezwa High School in 1969 and later became its principal. He was appointed professor at the University of Zululand in 1977 after completing his PhD in political science at the University of Geneva in 1974.
Bengu left South Africa for Switzerland where he served as the secretary for research and social action for the Lutheran World Foundation. On his return, he was appointed education minister after briefly assuming the position of vice-chancellor and principal at the University of Fort Hare.
“Prof Bengu's legacy is one of unyielding dedication to education, diplomacy and the liberation of South Africa. His contributions to the country's struggle for equality and his transformative impact on the education system will remain a guiding light for future generations of leaders and educators."
TimesLIVE
Category 2 funeral for former education minister Sibusiso Bengu on Friday
Image: SUPPLIED
