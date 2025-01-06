Politics

MK Party appoints former ANC MP Mervyn Dirks as KZN chief whip

06 January 2025 - 06:55
Former ANC MP Mervyn Dirks has been appointed MKP chief whip in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.
Image: supplied

The MK Party (MKP) has appointed former ANC MP Mervyn Dirks as chief whip in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, replacing Kwazi Mbanjwa who was suspended last week.

Mbanjwa, along with Thobani Zuma and Sfiso Zuma, were suspended for alleged irregularities and transgressions of the party's constitution.

Mbanjwa's suspension was immediate and he was removed as chief whip. In a leaked letter signed by secretary-general Floyd Shivambu, Mbanjwa was accused of refusing to hand over control of the party's bank accounts.

“Despite a directive from the high command to hand over all MKP banking accounts to the provincial convener Willies Mchunu, treasurer-general Dr Thanti Mthanti and party leader Inkosi Chiliza by December 4 2024, you failed and/or refused to do so,” reads the letter.

On Sunday the party announced Dirks had been appointed on a permanent basis with immediate effect.

“Commander Dirks is a seasoned and experienced politician, having served in the legislature and national parliament during its fifth and sixth terms respectively,” said spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

“He has dedicated his years from youth as an activist and has selflessly served MKP, particularly in the uMgungundlovu district.”

Dirks' appointment has been met with interest, given his controversial past. He was reportedly expelled from the ANC for allegedly aligning himself with Jacob Zuma's party after being spotted wearing an MKP T-shirt during a political rally.

Dirks was previously suspended by the ANC for calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to account for comments made in a leaked audio clip about the misuse of public funds for internal party leadership campaigns in 2017.

He was found guilty of breaching the code of ethical conduct for MPs for a statement he posted on social media in 2019.

Despite that, the MKP expressed confidence in Dirks' ability to execute his duties as chief whip.

“The MKP has full confidence in Dirks and trusts he will execute his responsibilities with precision and the utmost diligence. We wish him well as he picks up his spear and assumes this important role on behalf of the MK Party in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.”

TimesLIVE

