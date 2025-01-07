Politics

‘Bulls*it’: Zille dismisses ANC claim that DA neglects Khayelitsha residents

07 January 2025 - 08:30
DA federal council chair Helen Zille says the DA government in the Western Cape does more for people in Khayelitsha than it does for people in Camps Bay. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has dismissed ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile's accusation that the DA-led Western Cape government has neglected poor areas such as  Khayelitsha.

This comes ahead of the ANC's 113th anniversary celebration which will be held in Khayelitsha.

Mashatile expressed the ANC's commitment to restoring hope among residents and working with the community to address their challenges, accusing the DA of neglecting residents in the area.

“We want to make sure the people of Khayelitsha, like others in the Western Cape, get a better life because we know the ANC is not in charge of the Western Cape, and the government of the province is neglecting areas such as Khayelitsha,” Mashatile said.

Zille took to X, labelling Mashatile's claims as “bulls**t”.

“The DA government does more for the people in Khayelitsha than in Camps Bay,” she said.

“The people of Camps Bay turned Camps Bay into Camps Bay. The city provides services there, but they are not free, as they are in Khayelitsha. What a government is supposed to do the DA government does in Khayelitsha.”

Top seven defend smaller venue for ANC 113 celebration

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has defended the party's decision to host its 113th-anniversary celebration at the 22,000-capacity Mandela Park ...
Politics
1 day ago

She acknowledged wards in Khayelitsha are mostly run by ANC councillors but emphasised the DA government provides essential services to the people.

“All the wards are serviced by ANC councillors. But apart from that, people arrive from the Eastern Cape with nothing and often build shelters on invaded land. The DA government does what the constitution requires. We deliver services better than any other city. By far.”

Khayelitsha, one of the biggest townships, faces many challenges, including poverty, unemployment and crime.

DA Western Cape premier Alan Winde has highlighted the party's achievements in governing the province, including creating jobs.

He said “The Western Cape has seen more than a decade of good governance since the DA was elected to government in 2009. In the last decade, we have created more than 500,000 jobs, which is why we have the lowest real unemployment rate in South Africa.”

TimesLIVE

