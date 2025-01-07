Politics

Maile says Mbalula not referring to him when he spoke against ill-disciplined behaviour on X

07 January 2025 - 16:28
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile says his tweets are "well measured". File photo.
Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile says his tweets are "well measured". File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Gauteng economic development MEC Lebogang Maile has denied being the target of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's criticism against ANC members who use social media to bring the party into disrepute.

Mbalula's comments came after Maile posted tweets late at night, sparking speculation the secretary-general was referring to him.

“I’ve seen other people on Twitter every day when they have taken something [to drink at] 2am, leaders of the ANC, tweeting things that bring the ANC into disrepute. They too will be attended to very soon,” said Mbalula. 

“There’s nothing wrong with raising views and raising ideas but to attack the organisation and cast aspersions on the leadership of the ANC will not be tolerated. They will be brought to book, they will be brought to discipline. We will discipline them.”

However, briefing the media on Tuesday, Maile clarified that Mbalula's statements were not directed at him.

“The SG was not talking about me because my tweets are well measured and they are not a mistake,” Maile said.

Another ANC Gauteng leader has found himself in Mbalula’s cross hairs

Lebogang Maile, the ANC Gauteng strongman, has become the latest provincial leader to lock horns with party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who ...
Politics
1 day ago

“Even though it might not sit well with certain people, I'm not a coward and I express my views. My views are always known and you don't have to like them.”

Maile said he would never discuss ANC internal politics in public.

“I will never respond to Mbalula on social media or in the media. If I have issues, I will raise them with the leadership of the ANC.

“I will never respond to any leader of the ANC in public, and it's not advisable for anyone to do so because it weakens the organisation. If ANC members have views that they want to raise about the ANC and how it conducts its affairs, they must raise those issues internally, not on social media.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mashatile apologises to man pushed out of Khayelitsha house during altercation

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has apologised to a man who was allegedly pushed outside his home in Khayelitsha after a scuffle broke out during ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile claims province's finances not in ICU

Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile has rejected claims that the province is in a financial crisis.
Politics
23 hours ago

Ramaphosa to deliver first Sona as head of GNU in February

This year’s address will be presented to a joint sitting marked by a new main opposition party, the MK Party, and a diminished EFF.
Politics
1 day ago

‘Bulls*it’: Zille dismisses ANC claim that DA neglects Khayelitsha residents

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has dismissed ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile's accusation that the DA-led Western Cape government has ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC to charge Tony Yengeni with ill discipline — Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has announced charges are being formulated against former president Jacob Zuma's ally and party veteran Tony ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Bloated cabinet live in bubble of luxury and security’: ActionSA on ... Politics
  2. Mashatile apologises to man pushed out of Khayelitsha house during altercation Politics
  3. Another ANC Gauteng leader has found himself in Mbalula’s cross hairs Politics
  4. EFF backs Information Regulator's bid to end public release of matric results Politics
  5. Zuma threatens legal action against ANC, claims his expulsion was illegal Politics

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial special sitting
BREAKING: Meta issues major changes to restore free speech on Facebook, ...