‘Bloated cabinet live in bubble of luxury and security’: ActionSA on Steenhuisen’s blue light brigade

ActionSA has exposed minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen's luxury vehicle fleet worth millions.
According to a recent parliamentary written reply, Steenhuisen confirmed he enjoys the perks of many blue light luxury cars, including an Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Toyota Prado, each “fitted with blue lights and signalling systems”.
ActionSA MP Dereleen James said the revelation contradicts DA federal chairperson Helen Zille's public claims that no DA minister uses blue lights.
“The hollow claims of standing against wasteful expenditure and the abuse of state resources only lend credence to evident concerns that the government of national unity (GNU) has become nothing more than a convenient political arrangement between the ANC and DA, offering no real reforms but instead serving as a marriage of convenience driven by the division of cushy cabinet positions and their associated perks.”
Last year, Steenhuisen was spotted travelling in a Toyota Corolla Cross, which he said was a “cost-saving mechanism”.
“While Steenhuisen tried to project the image of travelling in a modest Toyota Cross, his own reply reveals he enjoys the comfort of a fleet of three blue light luxury SUVs,” James said.
“While certainly not unique to Steenhuisen, this is emblematic of the extravagant luxury afforded to ministers, where parking lots, such as those of parliament, resemble luxury vehicle showrooms rather than institutions focused on prioritising the work of the people of South Africa.”
James slammed the GNU for prioritising luxury perks over essential services.
“While the police service battles to equip police stations with basic vehicles, crippling its ability to combat escalating violent crime and leaving South Africans vulnerable, the bloated billion-rand cabinet lives in a bubble of luxury and security, paid for by the very taxpayers who are being forced to tighten their belts.”
She also expressed concern over the exorbitant amounts spent on overseas travel and related perks by ministers.
“ActionSA will fight tirelessly to end this profligate travel and put a stop to the unchecked extravagance and patronage enjoyed by the partners in the grand coalition, who are clearly unwilling to give up self-serving excesses that fly in the face of the poverty that is the daily fare of millions of South Africans who go to bed hungry each day.”
TimesLIVE
‘Bloated cabinet live in bubble of luxury and security’: ActionSA on Steenhuisen’s blue light brigade
Image: Freddy Mavunda
