Mbalula dares Zuma to take ANC to court over his expulsion as he labels him a ‘mischievous liar’

08 January 2025 - 13:15
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula accused former president Jacob Zuma of being a 'self-centred liar'.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula accused former president Jacob Zuma of being a 'self-centred liar'.
Image: ANC/X

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the timing of Jacob Zuma’s letter demanding reinstatement of his membership is an attempt to divert attention away from the party’s 113th anniversary celebrations.

Zuma sent a lawyer’s letter to the party on its birthday, threatening legal action if the ANC does not reinstate his membership by the end of January. The party expelled Zuma last year for several transgressions, including negative remarks about the party and its leadership as well as being behind the formation of the splinter MK Party (MKP).

In the letter dated January 8, Zuma argued that his expulsion contravened both the ANC and the country’s constitutions.

It did not take long for Mbalula to respond, as he tore into Zuma, labelling him a self-centred “liar”.

Speaking on the sidelines of a visit by ANC leaders to Robben Island in Cape Town, Mbalula said the timing of the letter was typical of Zuma’s mischievous actions.

“We are not going to respond to any other thing because it seeks to divert us from this occasion of our 113th year,” said Mbalula.

Zuma threatens legal action against ANC, claims his expulsion was illegal

As the ANC celebrates its 113th birthday, expelled former ANC president and now MK Party leader Jacob Zuma seeks to dampen the mood by pursuing legal ...
Politics
4 hours ago

“He had an opportunity to send his love letter many days ago. He didn’t, but he chose this day. That’s how he works, that’s how he operates. Mischievous, uncouth, ridiculous old man who basically thrives on disunity for his own self-interest. That’s what he does. He doesn’t serve South Africa, he doesn’t serve the ANC, he doesn’t serve our people. He serves himself and only himself. That’s what he is.”

Mbalula said it was only a matter of time before South Africans saw Zuma for what he was, a liar.

“His days of misleading our people are numbered because they will see him for who he is, right from that [political party] he has created, they will see,” said Mbalula.

“He’s a liar, he’s unreliable, he only serves himself. He’s not a friend to anybody but he’s a friend to himself. The ANC will treat him with the same intensity of who he is going forward.”

Mbalula dared Zuma to take the ANC to court.

“There’s nothing to respond to that letter. He must take us to court, he must do whatever he thinks is of importance to himself. We know his shenanigans, we knew his game plan. We have followed the constitution to the letter. We’ll defend the integrity of our movement.”

KAY SEXWALE | Helen Zille's bull$#%t politics: How the DA defends inequality with insults

Such outbursts are unbecoming of a senior political leader and emblematic of the DA’s inability - or unwillingness - to engage constructively with ...
Ideas
1 hour ago

'Helen Zille doesn't know your challenges,' Mashatile tells Gugulethu, Khayelitsha residents

“We don’t want you to continue living on streets like this,"
Politics
20 hours ago

ANC to charge Tony Yengeni with ill discipline — Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has announced charges are being formulated against former president Jacob Zuma's ally and party veteran Tony ...
Politics
2 days ago

MK Party appoints former ANC MP Mervyn Dirks as KZN chief whip

The MK Party has appointed former ANC MP Mervyn Dirks as chief whip in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, replacing Kwazi Mbanjwa who was suspended last ...
Politics
2 days ago

Shivambu commends Zuma for his 'bold' move to start MK Party

Speaking at the MKP's gala dinner, after their first anniversary celebration at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Shivambu applauded Zuma's “bold” move to go ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
