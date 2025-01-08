Politics

POLL | What do you make of Steenhuisen's confirmation of his luxury blue-light brigade?

08 January 2025 - 13:32 By TimesLIVE
Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has confirmed he enjoys the perks of multiple blue light luxury cars, including an Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Toyota Prado, each “fitted with blue lights and signalling systems”.
Image: Supplied

In a written reply to a recent parliamentary question, Steenhuisen confirmed he enjoys the perks of multiple blue light luxury cars, including an Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Toyota Prado, each “fitted with blue lights and signalling systems”.

ActionSA MP Dereleen James said the revelation contradicts DA federal chairperson Helen Zille's public claims that no DA minister uses blue lights.

This also comes after Steenhuisen was spotted last year travelling in a humble Toyota Corolla Cross, which he said was a “cost-saving mechanism”.

“While Steenhuisen tried to project the image of travelling in a modest Toyota Cross, his own reply reveals he enjoys the comfort of a fleet of three blue light luxury SUVs,” James said.

“While certainly not unique to Steenhuisen, this is emblematic of the extravagant luxury afforded to ministers, where parking lots, such as those of parliament, resemble luxury vehicle showrooms rather than institutions focused on prioritising the work of the people of South Africa.”

TimesLIVE

