ActionSA has exposed agriculture minister John Steenhuisen's luxury vehicle fleet. The Audi alone costs more than R1m.
In a written reply to a recent parliamentary question, Steenhuisen confirmed he enjoys the perks of multiple blue-light luxury cars, including an Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Toyota Prado, each “fitted with blue lights and signalling systems”.
ActionSA MP Dereleen James said the revelation contradicts DA federal chairperson Helen Zille's public claims that no DA minister uses blue lights.
This also comes after Steenhuisen was spotted last year travelling in a humble Toyota Corolla Cross, which he said was a “cost-saving mechanism”.
“While Steenhuisen tried to project the image of travelling in a modest Toyota Cross, his own reply reveals he enjoys the comfort of a fleet of three blue-light luxury SUVs,” James said.
“While certainly not unique to Steenhuisen, this is emblematic of the extravagant luxury afforded to ministers, where parking lots, such as those of parliament, resemble luxury vehicle showrooms rather than institutions focused on prioritising the work of the people of South Africa.”
POLL | What do you make of Steenhuisen's confirmation of his luxury blue-light brigade?
Image: Supplied
ActionSA has exposed agriculture minister John Steenhuisen's luxury vehicle fleet. The Audi alone costs more than R1m.
In a written reply to a recent parliamentary question, Steenhuisen confirmed he enjoys the perks of multiple blue-light luxury cars, including an Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Toyota Prado, each “fitted with blue lights and signalling systems”.
ActionSA MP Dereleen James said the revelation contradicts DA federal chairperson Helen Zille's public claims that no DA minister uses blue lights.
This also comes after Steenhuisen was spotted last year travelling in a humble Toyota Corolla Cross, which he said was a “cost-saving mechanism”.
“While Steenhuisen tried to project the image of travelling in a modest Toyota Cross, his own reply reveals he enjoys the comfort of a fleet of three blue-light luxury SUVs,” James said.
“While certainly not unique to Steenhuisen, this is emblematic of the extravagant luxury afforded to ministers, where parking lots, such as those of parliament, resemble luxury vehicle showrooms rather than institutions focused on prioritising the work of the people of South Africa.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
KAY SEXWALE | Helen Zille's bull$#%t politics: How the DA defends inequality with insults
‘Bloated cabinet live in bubble of luxury and security’: ActionSA on Steenhuisen’s blue light brigade
'Helen Zille doesn't know your challenges,' Mashatile tells Gugulethu, Khayelitsha residents
GNU ministers to use festive break to recharge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos