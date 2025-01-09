Politics

DA dismisses Steenhuisen blue-light car controversy

09 January 2025 - 13:10
DA spokesperson Willie Aucump says John Steenhuisen's luxury blue-light vehicles were inherited from the previous minister. File photo.
Image: Tebogo Letsie

The DA has dismissed allegations by ActionSA that leader and minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen uses luxury blue-light cars.

ActionSA accused Steenhuisen of enjoying the perks of multiple luxury vehicles, including an Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Toyota Prado, each fitted with blue lights and signalling systems, which contradicts DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille's claims that no DA minister uses blue lights.

However, DA spokesperson Willie Aucamp clarified Steenhuisen inherited the vehicles from the previous administration and does not use them.

“ActionSA’s claims are untrue and damage the credibility of its leaders who have promised South Africa that they will play a constructive oppositional role from their place on the backbenches in parliament,” Aucamp said.

“While all inherited vehicles are equipped with blue lights. DA ministers have made it clear the blue lights in their official vehicles will not be used under any circumstances.”

Instead, Steenhuisen uses a six-year-old Audi A7 and a seven-year-old Toyota Prado.

Politics
1 day ago

“This is not a parliamentary perk. Instead, they are regarded as a tool of trade for members of the executive around the world.

“As these vehicles are not the personal vehicles of the minister, they are specified by government legislation and handbook and as both vehicles had been used by former ministers they were both already specified with security features, the so-called 'blue lights'. This is standard in all executive vehicles, including those used by provincial and local government executives.”

He added that new vehicles for DA ministers in the new administration have been blocked.

“The DA believes no minister has the privilege to travel by means of blue-light convoys which disrupt traffic and grant ministers the unwarranted luxury to not plan their travel and appointments wisely.”

The DA accused ActionSA of hypocrisy, pointing out that their mayor in Tshwane Nasiphi Moya and Johannesburg speaker Nobuhle Mthembu use luxury vehicles fitted with security features.

“Surely if this was a principled stand instead of a puerile political stunt, ActionSA would have rather chosen to lead by example and forced their executive office bearers to reject the tools of trade used by executive members?”

TimesLIVE

