Politics

EFF should close shop and come home — Malatji on Ndlozi’s resignation from parliament

09 January 2025 - 15:32
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANCYL leader Collen Malatji at the Rondebosch Golf Club.
Image: ANCYL
Image: ANCYL

ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji has weighed in on the resignation of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

“I’ve already done the work. I’ve said it in public. It’s not new. We’ve invited the EFF to close shop and come home so we unite everyone behind a national domestic revolution,” said Malatji.

He was addressing the media on the sidelines of the annual Progressive Business Forum event held at Rondebosch Golf Club in the Western Cape.

Asked whether he had personally contacted Ndlozi, Malatji responded: “I’ve called him already.”

The remarks prompted a lighthearted response from President Cyril Ramaphosa: “His equal-age colleague has called him already, so that’s enough.”

POLL | What’s your take on Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's decision to leave parliament?

What do you think of Ndlozi resigning as an MP?
Politics
2 hours ago

Ndlozi's resignation came on the heels of similar departures from within the EFF, including that of deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, who recently defected to became the secretary-general of the MK Party.

Sources close to the EFF suggest Ndlozi's resignation may be linked to tensions in the party, particularly after Shivambu's controversial exit.

The EFF, however, said on Thursday Ndlozi’s resignation, with that of fellow MP Yazini Tetyana, was voluntary.

This takes place in the midst of the ANC’s annual January 8 celebrations, marking its 113th anniversary on January 11.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EFF's Ndlozi resigns from parliament

EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has resigned from parliament.
Politics
7 hours ago

Loser of the year: Malema's annus horribilis

No wonder Julius Malema always looks so angry — the past 12 months have seen him abandoned both by voters and his political BFF
News
2 weeks ago

ANCYL demands regulation of spaza shops amid growing food safety crisis

The ANCYL has launched a petition demanding authorities regulate spaza shops more effectively.
Politics
1 month ago

‘We don’t believe ActionSA will do better in Tshwane’: ANCYL’s Malatji

Speaking on Thursday ahead of a march to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Friday, ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji said the capital city ...
Politics
2 months ago
