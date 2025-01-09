ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is advocating for the processing of South Africa’s mineral resources in the country and the export of finished products rather than raw materials.
This proposal mirrors that of his party’s youth league, which has called for at least 70% of raw materials to remain in South Africa, citing it as a solution to socioeconomic challenges, particularly the high levels of unemployment among the youth.
Ramaphosa said South Africa should not continue exporting most of its unprocessed materials.
“When we mine our minerals, we must at least beneficiate many of them here and export the finished products so that other countries buy products made in South Africa. That is the task we are taking up and addressing,” Ramaphosa told supporters at Athlone Civic Centre, Cape Town, on Wednesday, where the ANC is holding its 113th anniversary celebrations. The main rally will take place on Saturday.
Listen to Ramaphosa:
LISTEN | Ramaphosa pushes for minerals to be processed locally to boost jobs
Image: x/@MYANC
He highlighted the issue of youth unemployment, saying almost 60% of the unemployed are young people. “The ANC has a task to ensure we address the unemployment challenge faced by young people. We must open up opportunities for them and listen to their needs.”
Despite being one of the world’s wealthiest nations in terms of mineral resources, South Africa continues to face high poverty levels.
The country is one of the world’s largest producers of platinum group metals, manganese, chromium, gold, aluminosilicates, ferrochromium, vanadium and other critical minerals.
TimesLIVE
