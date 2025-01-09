Politics

MK Party suspends KZN members linked to 'unlawful' candidate registration for by-elections

09 January 2025 - 11:17
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the registered candidate was also suspended for “maliciously and unlawfully accepting the nomination” despite losing the internal elections.
MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the registered candidate was also suspended for “maliciously and unlawfully accepting the nomination” despite losing the internal elections.
Image: Emacous Photography_24/ X

The MK Party has suspended members allegedly involved in the “unlawful” registration of a candidate for by-elections in Msunduzi municipality’s ward 2 in Sweetwaters, KwaZulu-Natal, last month.

Cebisile Zuma, Sthabiso Nkabinde and Kwazi Mbanjwa, who were suspended last week on a separate charge, are accused of registering the wrong candidate.

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the registered candidate was also suspended for “maliciously and unlawfully accepting the nomination” despite losing the internal elections.

He said they will be subjected to an internal disciplinary process.

“The national disciplinary committee will proceed with the disciplinary inquiry against the implicated members and will announce the decisions of the inquiry within the required time,” he said.

LUCKY MATHEBULA | Is Jacob Zuma the underestimated factor in the ANC's decline?

The most significant currency for growing the JZ factor is the growth of internal discontent, the author writes.
Opinion & Analysis
3 hours ago

Ndhlela said the party will not tolerate lawlessness.

“MK Party would like to send a clear and unequivocal message that it is not an organisation of anarchy and lawlessness. No member of the organisation is and will be permitted to act outside the prescriptions of the constitution, the collective mandate and discipline.

“We call on all leaders and members of the MK Party to fully respect the internal processes of our movement.”

uMgungundlovu IEC district manager Khulekani Mdadane said he was aware of infighting in the MK Party over two candidates proposed by the community and party leadership in a bid to replace Sibusiso Babashani Ntuli, the IFP councillor who was expelled from the ward in October. 

Community members nominated party member Nkosikhona Mshengu as their preferred candidate. However, the party’s provincial leadership submitted Sthabiso Nkabinde's name to the IEC as its candidate.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

MK Party suspends three members in KZN legislature

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma and the national high command have suspended three members from the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.
Politics
1 week ago

Zuma threatens legal action against ANC, claims his expulsion was illegal

As the ANC celebrates its 113th birthday, expelled former ANC president and now MK Party leader Jacob Zuma seeks to dampen the mood by pursuing legal ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mbalula dares Zuma to take ANC to court over his expulsion as he labels him a ‘mischievous liar’

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the timing of Jacob Zuma’s letter demanding reinstatement of his membership is an attempt to divert ...
Politics
22 hours ago

EFF's Ndlozi resigns from parliament

EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has resigned from parliament.
Politics
3 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EFF's Ndlozi resigns from parliament Politics
  2. Zille reacts to Ramaphosa's backing of claim that 'DA neglects the poor' Politics
  3. Mbalula dares Zuma to take ANC to court over his expulsion as he labels him a ... Politics
  4. Another ANC Gauteng leader has found himself in Mbalula’s cross hairs Politics
  5. POLL | What do you make of Steenhuisen's confirmation of his luxury blue-light ... Politics

Latest Videos

Gazan nurse recalls Israeli raid of Kamal Adwan hospital | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial special sitting