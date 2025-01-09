Politics

POLL | What’s your take on Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's decision to leave parliament?

09 January 2025 - 12:57 By TimesLIVE
EFF leader Julius Malema with MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. File photo
Image: EFF media team/ X

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has resigned from parliament.

The party made the announcement on Thursday after months of speculation about a fallout with party leader Julius Malema.

This followed the resignation of Malema’s deputy Floyd Shivambu, who has become MK Party secretary-general.

EFF sources  said Ndlozi was ostracised because he remained silent after Shivambu’s controversial exit.

“The EFF has accepted the respective voluntary requests to be released from their deployment of two fighters who have served the organisation in their respective deployments since the EFF has had representation in the legislative sphere,” said EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys.

