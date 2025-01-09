Zille hits back at Mashatile’s claim of 'lack of service delivery' in Khayelitsha

Her first point of defence revolves around Cape Town’s commitment to pro-poor infrastructure development. In the 2024/2025 financial year, Cape Town plans to make the largest infrastructure investment by a metropolitan municipality in South Africa.
DA federal council chair Helen Zille has fired back over Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s remarks about the DA’s service delivery in South Africa’s townships, particularly Khayelitsha and Gugulethu in Cape Town.
“The city and the province do their job in Khayelitsha, deputy president. It is time for the ANC to do its job where it governs.” said Zille.
Mashatile had accused the DA of neglecting these communities, claiming their conditions were worsening due to lack of government intervention.
Zille took to X to set the record straight in a thread responding directly to Mashatile's comments, which included his recent visit to Gugulethu where he pointed to the streets lined with waste and sewage.
Zille, who described Mashatile’s remarks as “bullsh*it”, said the DA government does far more for Khayelitsha and its people than the ANC.
“Time for a second thread to expose our dishonest deputy president who tried to rally support for the ANC in Khayelitsha by lying about DA service delivery,” Zille said.
Zille reacts to Ramaphosa's backing of claim that 'DA neglects the poor'
Her first point of defence revolves around Cape Town’s commitment to pro-poor infrastructure development. In the 2024/2025 financial year, Cape Town plans to make the largest infrastructure investment by a metropolitan municipality in South Africa.
“Lower income households will directly benefit from 75% — or R9bn — of Cape Town’s R12bn infrastructure spend in 2024/2025.”
According to Zille, R3.7bn of Cape Town’s total infrastructure budget will go towards informal settlement upgrades over the next three years. “This includes R126m for water, sanitation and waste management, R36m for electrification, R1bn for bulk services and R2.5bn for housing,” she said.
Cape Town has also set records in the provision of basic services to its residents, particularly in Khayelitsha.
“Census data (2024) shows Cape Town has the highest proportion of people benefiting from free basic water and electricity. The city is 10 percentage points ahead of the next metro for free electricity reach and 25 percentage points ahead for free water and sanitation.”
Zille highlighted that to improve safety and reduce infrastructure vandalism, the city has implemented security measures at key locations.
“Guards and CCTV have been installed at sewer pump stations in Khayelitsha to prevent vandalism and theft, which cause sewer spills and service disruptions.”
KAY SEXWALE | Helen Zille's bull$#%t politics: How the DA defends inequality with insults
Zille emphasised the DA-led city’s success in addressing unemployment, with Cape Town boasting South Africa's lowest unemployment rate.
“Since November 2021, 300,000 jobs have been added and the R39.5bn infrastructure plan will create 130,000 construction jobs over the next three years,” she said.
In terms of health care, Zille highlighted the presence of a world-class public hospital in Khayelitsha, which was built to meet the area's growing population.
“Khayelitsha has its own world-class public hospital.”
The city and the Western Cape government are doing their part in Khayelitsha and it is time for the ANC to take responsibility, she said.
“I could go on and on with examples, but you get the drift.”
