Bosa calls for cost cuts in police ministry which spends about R24m annually on support staff

Build One SA (Bosa) has urged police minister Senzo Mchunu to conduct a comprehensive spending review to cut unnecessary expenditure in the police ministry.
This comes after minister Senzo Mchunu revealed that the department allocated about R24m per year for support staff in the minister's office and those of his two deputies.
Bosa spokesperson Roger Solomons said other government portfolios such as the departments of agriculture, international relations and co-operation, and employment and labour also incur substantial expenses.
He said these funds could be better used to address crime.
“Considering the crime epidemic facing South Africa, there should be a genuine attempt from the police minister to cut costs starting with his own private office,” Solomons said.
“It is disconcerting that this has not happened. Over 80 murders and 135 rapes daily place South Africa among the most violent countries in the world. We desperately require more police officers on the ground and in communities. The police officer to citizen ratio is at 1 to 417, up from 1 to 358 a decade ago.
“In addition, a budget increase for VIP funding and bloated cabinet offices remains disappointing and suggests a lack of commitment to doing things differently.”
Solomons stressed the need to expand the capacity of the police force.
“The police force is strained, averaging over 300 cases per officer, with recent funding increases having not translated into an increase in crime detection or officer wellbeing.”
Other interventions Bosa has proposed include doubling the budget of the National Prosecuting Authority to R10bn and establishing smaller regional and municipal police stations.
“There is no single part of South African society that is not negatively affected by crime. From white-collar corporate crime and corruption, violence and GBV to housebreaking, hijacking and petty theft. We are a nation under siege and we require urgent action.”
TimesLIVE
Bosa calls for cost cuts in police ministry which spends about R24m annually on support staff
Image: WERNER HILLS
TimesLIVE
