IN PICS | Former education minister Prof Sibusiso Bengu laid to rest

10 January 2025 - 12:23 By SANDILE NDLOVU
Deputy President Paul Mashatile speaks at the funeral of Prof Sibusiso Bengu at University of Zululand in Esikhawini, KwaZulu-Natal.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile speaks at the funeral of Prof Sibusiso Bengu at University of Zululand in Esikhawini, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The funeral service for former education minister Prof Sibusiso Bengu was held at the University of Zululand in Esikhawini, KwaZulu-Natalon Friday.

Bengu, also a former South African ambassador to Germany, died at the age of 90 in his sleep at home on Monday. 

The funeral service for Prof Sibusiso Bengu was held at at the University of Zululand on Friday.
The funeral service for Prof Sibusiso Bengu was held at at the University of Zululand on Friday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, left, and KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli at the funeral service.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, left, and KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli at the funeral service.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Funeka Bengu, wife of the late Prof Sibusiso Bengu, during a funeral at University of Zululand in Esikhawini, KwaZulu-Natal.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Funeka Bengu, wife of the late Prof Sibusiso Bengu, during a funeral at University of Zululand in Esikhawini, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the funeral service.
Former minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the funeral service.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Police carry the coffin of former education minister Prof Sibusiso Bengu.
Police carry the coffin of former education minister Prof Sibusiso Bengu.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Police officers with Prof Sibusiso Bengu's coffin at the funeral service on Friday.
Police officers with Prof Sibusiso Bengu's coffin at the funeral service on Friday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Police carry the coffin at the funeral service for Prof Sibusiso Bengu in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, January 10 2025.
Police carry the coffin at the funeral service for Prof Sibusiso Bengu in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, January 10 2025.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

READ MORE:

WATCH | Funeral service for Prof Sibusiso Bengu

The funeral service for former education minister Prof Sibusiso Bengu is under way at the University of Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
News
8 hours ago

WATCH | Memorial service for Prof Sibusiso Bengu

The memorial service for former education minister Prof Sibusiso Bengu is under way at the University of Zululand on Thursday.
Politics
1 day ago

Prof Sibusiso Bengu made public service an honourable thing

Inspired by his monumental legacy, we must ensure that we do away with the disturbing phenomenon where a huge number of our country’s young people ...
Ideas
3 days ago

Category 2 funeral for former education minister Sibusiso Bengu on Friday

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official category 2 funeral for former education minister Prof Sibusiso Bengu.
Politics
4 days ago

In praise of Sibusiso Bengu, an old-school teacher who fed minds

Despite its crucial role, the teaching profession has often drawn the short straw, writes Barney Mthombothi.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

‘We are indebted to Prof Bengu for his patriotic and visionary service’: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described former education minister Sibusiso Bengu as a pioneering leader in South Africa's democratic dispensation and ...
Politics
1 week ago
