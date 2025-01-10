'Let's haunt those who fund under table,' says ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa

She lauded those willing to disclose their funding sources, adding those who do should not face harassment for their transparency
ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa has again emphasised the importance of political parties disclosing their sources of funding.
She made the remarks during the ANC's Presidential Golf Day in Cape Town, which is part of the ANC's activities to mark its 113th anniversary.
Speaking to eNCA on the sidelines of the event, Ramokgopa stressed that such transparency would prevent covert or illicit financial dealings that might influence political decisions.
“We must declare and disclose political funding. That is important because we don't want under-the-table dealings. We don’t want corruption. We don’t want brown envelopes,” said Ramokgopa.
She said political donations should be made public to avoid any hidden agendas that might undermine democratic processes.
TimesLIVE
