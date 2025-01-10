Politics

'Let's haunt those who fund under table,' says ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa

10 January 2025 - 16:29
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gwen Ramokgopa says those who openly declare their funding should not face harassment for their transparency.
Gwen Ramokgopa says those who openly declare their funding should not face harassment for their transparency.
Image: ANCYL

ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa has again emphasised the importance of political parties disclosing their sources of funding.

She made the remarks during the ANC's Presidential Golf Day in Cape Town, which is part of the ANC's activities to mark its 113th anniversary.

Speaking to eNCA on the sidelines of the event, Ramokgopa stressed that such transparency would prevent covert or illicit financial dealings that might influence political decisions.

“We must declare and disclose political funding. That is important because we don't want under-the-table dealings. We don’t want corruption. We don’t want brown envelopes,” said Ramokgopa.

She said political donations should be made public to avoid any hidden agendas that might undermine democratic processes.

ANC ‘incompetence’ led to smaller venue for January 8 celebration: Cape Town mayor Hill-Lewis

The DA has accused the ANC of misleading the public about its decision to host its 113th anniversary celebration at the 22,000-capacity Mandela Park ...
Politics
8 hours ago

She lauded those willing to disclose their funding sources, adding those who do should not face harassment for their transparency

Let's haunt those who fund under the table because we don't know what their intentions are. We must declare and disclose and it is OK to do so, and those who declare and disclose should also not be harassed, she said.

Ramokgopa acknowledged that some individuals or organisations might shy away from supporting parties financially, fearing backlash or damage to their reputations.

“For instance, now many companies are saying, 'Oh, we fund you, the next thing our names will be all over the media — it hurts our brand.'”

Ramokgopa urged South Africans to recognise and support those who fund political parties transparently.

“It doesn’t matter whether they fund any other party. You must also applaud those who fund openly and transparently,” she said.

The ANC has been engaging with communities in the Western Cape in the lead-up to the party's 113th anniversary celebrations in Cape Town on Saturday.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Collen Malatji suggests death penalty for child rapists

ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji has suggested the reinstatement of the death penalty for those convicted of raping children.
Politics
4 hours ago

TOM EATON | 'We're not a rich party': that's rich coming from you Mbaks

Still, as the ANC leaks voters faster than the EFF leaks leaders, you’d have thought that it might throw some major cash at the event, but there was ...
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago

POLL | What do you think about ANC choosing a small venue to celebrate its 113th anniversary?

What do you think about the ANC's choice of venue for its 113th anniversary celebrations?
Politics
5 hours ago

EFF should close shop and come home — Malatji on Ndlozi’s resignation from parliament

ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji has weighed in on the resignation of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
Politics
1 day ago

Zuma threatens legal action against ANC, claims his expulsion was illegal

As the ANC celebrates its 113th birthday, expelled former ANC president and now MK Party leader Jacob Zuma seeks to dampen the mood by pursuing legal ...
Politics
2 days ago

ANC determined to rebuild trust: Ramaphosa on visit to Robben Island

The ANC marked its 113th anniversary celebrations with a trip down memory lane by visiting Robben Island
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EFF should close shop and come home — Malatji on Ndlozi’s resignation from ... Politics
  2. EFF's Ndlozi resigns from parliament Politics
  3. Another ANC Gauteng leader has found himself in Mbalula’s cross hairs Politics
  4. Cogta minister, deputies spent R10m on travel since taking office Politics
  5. ANC ‘incompetence’ led to smaller venue for January 8 celebration: Cape Town ... Politics

Latest Videos

Professor Sibusiso Bengu Funeral Service
Sunset Fire breaks out overnight in Hollywood Hills