Politics

POLL | What do you think about ANC choosing a small venue to celebrate its 113th anniversary?

10 January 2025 - 13:22 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC 111th anniversary celebrations at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on January 8 2023. File photo.
Image: Morapedi Mashashe

As the ANC prepares to celebrate its 113th anniversary, the the choice of venue has been at the centre of attention.

The ANC has defended its decision as a strategic move to reconnect with the party's support base in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

“It was a conscious decision. It has nothing to do with money,” ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said.

“We know we are an organisation that has challenges with regard to money and resources. We are not a wealthy party, so the question of money is ever-present.

The DA has accused the ANC of misleading the public about its decision to host its 113th anniversary celebration at the 22,000-seater Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha this weekend.

The celebration, on Saturday, is in part meant to kick-start the party’s year programme, with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivering its annual message.

DA Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the ANC's claim that the choice of venue was intentional and strategic is untrue.

“For the record, the ANC did not book the Khayelitsha stadium 'out of concern' for residents. They’re lying,” Hill-Lewis said.

He alleged the ANC failed to book a larger, more suitable venue in time.

