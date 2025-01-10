Politics

Public sector wage talks progress with improved offer from government: PSA

10 January 2025 - 16:26
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Public Servants Association says it will continue to negotiate the best possible offer for its members and will seek a mandate before it agrees on any offer. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has acknowledged the improved salary offer from the government and believes the minimal gap between the parties’ positions provides a basis for further engagement. 

In an update to its members on Friday, the union said salary negotiations in the public sector resumed on Wednesday at the Public Sector Co-ordinating Bargaining Council and the employer’s revised offer included a 5% increase for 2025/2026, up from the previous offer of 4.7%. According to the union, the employer said increases for 2026/2027 and 2027/2028 will be based on the projected consumer price index (CPI). 

The employer said the base housing allowance will increase from R1,784.55 to R1,900 in April and a further increase in line with CPI will be implemented in July. 

“This is a significant improvement as there will be two adjustments in the housing allowance for 2025,” the union said. 

The employer said the service allowance for the police will increase from R700 to R950, effective from April.  

The union said the parties have agreed to conclude a separate collective agreement to address other demands that can be resolved through ongoing processes. 

“The PSA will continue to negotiate the best possible offer for our members and will seek a mandate before we agree on any offer.”

TimesLIVE 

