Politics

Driver of IFP president Hlabisa's fleet vehicle dies in crash on N2 in KZN

11 January 2025 - 22:26 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
An IFP fleet vehicle assigned to the IFP president was involved in a single-vehicle fatal accident on Saturday, IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa confirmed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Elizabeth Crego

IFP president and cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa's security team vehicle was involved in a fatal accident on the N2 northbound near Stanger in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday afternoon.

The driver of Hlabisa's fleet vehicle was alone when the accident happened.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa confirmed the incident.

"An IFP fleet vehicle assigned to the IFP president was involved in a single-vehicle fatal accident. Tragically, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time, was declared deceased at the scene," said Hlengwa.

He said Hlabisa personally visited the family of the deceased driver on Saturday evening to convey his condolences and inform them of the tragic news.

"Out of respect for the family's privacy as they notify other relatives, the name of the deceased will not be disclosed at this time. The circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear and are currently under investigation," he said.

Hlengwa said the IFP extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the IFP President, and his security team during this difficult time.

TimesLIVE

