Fondly referred to as “the people's bae”, outgoing EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi left people guessing about his next move when he thanked the EFF after his resignation from parliament.
Ndlozi took to social media on Friday evening saying: “Sibonge umbutho wabantu. Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya (I thank the people's party. I love you all).”
In a move that was anticipated by a number of political pundits, the red berets released a statement on Thursday announcing his resignation as an MP.
Some have called on Ndlozi to discontinue his membership of the party as it seems his relations with party leader Julius Malema are strained.
After the resignation of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu last August, Malema went on a rant, chastising party members for not pledging allegiance to the party.
TimesLIVE
'I love you all': EFF's Ndlozi thanks 'the people's party' as he leaves people guessing about his next move
Image: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
Fondly referred to as “the people's bae”, outgoing EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi left people guessing about his next move when he thanked the EFF after his resignation from parliament.
Ndlozi took to social media on Friday evening saying: “Sibonge umbutho wabantu. Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya (I thank the people's party. I love you all).”
In a move that was anticipated by a number of political pundits, the red berets released a statement on Thursday announcing his resignation as an MP.
Some have called on Ndlozi to discontinue his membership of the party as it seems his relations with party leader Julius Malema are strained.
After the resignation of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu last August, Malema went on a rant, chastising party members for not pledging allegiance to the party.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
POLL | What’s your take on Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's decision to leave parliament?
EFF's Ndlozi resigns from parliament
EFF should close shop and come home — Malatji on Ndlozi’s resignation from parliament
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos