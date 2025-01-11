Politics

WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers ANC's January 8 statement

11 January 2025 - 11:38 By TimesLIVE
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will on Saturday deliver the January 8 statement at Mandela Park stadium in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The party is celebrating its 113th birthday in a modest fashion this year, with the stadium being a 2,000-seater arena which is expected to host more than 20,000 ANC supporters from across the city. 

Ramaphosa to declare 2025 year of dialogue during ANC birthday celebration

ANC leaders from across the country have descended on Cape Town to celebrate the party's 113th birthday at Khayelitsha's Mandela Park stadium.
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

LISTEN | People don't have land in Cape Town: Mbalula slams DA

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says its supporters in the Western Cape have no land and no freedom, accusing the DA of abandoning them.
5 days ago
5 days ago

ANC January statement under GNU not business as usual

The ANC has admitted that its annual January 8 statement can no longer be business as usual after the May polls threw a spanner in the works leading ...
News
6 days ago

ANC 'incompetence' led to smaller venue for January 8 celebration: Cape Town mayor Hill-Lewis

The DA has accused the ANC of misleading the public about its decision to host its 113th anniversary celebration at the 22,000-capacity Mandela Park ...
1 day ago
1 day ago

LISTEN | Ramaphosa pushes for minerals to be processed locally to boost jobs

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is advocating for the processing of South Africa’s mineral resources in the country and the export of finished products ...
2 days ago
2 days ago
