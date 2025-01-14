Previously, Malema said he would continue to send his son to private school unless a law was passed compelling public representatives to use public facilities.
“We want schools and hospitals to be upgraded ... they will never be of quality if MPs are not using them,” he said. “Why must I subject my child to poor education when people who are in power don't do it?” he said.
On Ratanang's 18th birthday recently, Malema praised him for being well-behaved and respectful.
“I’m so glad to have fulfilled my promise to the departed to watch over you until you can stand on your own. You’ve always been such a well-behaved and respectful child, and I know that won’t change. Remember, trust nobody, but don’t let anyone drag you down. Stay true to yourself.”
Malema has encountered significant challenges within his party recently as several high-profile members, including Floyd Shivambu and Dali Mpofu, left the EFF for Jacob Zuma's MK party.
Despite these setbacks, Malema said, Ratanang motivates him to keep going in difficult times.
“Whenever I felt like giving up, I looked at you and my grandmother and found the strength to keep going. You’re my inspiration, along with your brothers and the mother of the boys.
“Keep up the discipline and respect. Always greet everyone in the room regardless of age or social standing. I love you, and good luck with your exams.”
TimesLIVE
Matric 2024 | Julius Malema celebrates son Ratanang's matric pass
EFF leader says his child motivates him to keep going in difficult times
Image: juliusmalemasello/ Instagram
EFF leader Julius Malema is beaming with pride after his son Ratanang passed his matric exams with good enough marks to register for a bachelor's degree.
Malema took to Instagram to share a photo of Ratanang, expressing his joy.
“Look at this excellent bachelor's degree. We are right in the thick of things. We are not sleeping tonight. Congratulations my boy,” Malema wrote.
Ratanang attended the prestigious St David's Marist Inanda school in Johannesburg. The school achieved a 100% matric pass rate and 99% of the pupils received a “bachelor's degree pass”.
Image: screenshot/ Instagram
Previously, Malema said he would continue to send his son to private school unless a law was passed compelling public representatives to use public facilities.
“We want schools and hospitals to be upgraded ... they will never be of quality if MPs are not using them,” he said. “Why must I subject my child to poor education when people who are in power don't do it?” he said.
On Ratanang's 18th birthday recently, Malema praised him for being well-behaved and respectful.
“I’m so glad to have fulfilled my promise to the departed to watch over you until you can stand on your own. You’ve always been such a well-behaved and respectful child, and I know that won’t change. Remember, trust nobody, but don’t let anyone drag you down. Stay true to yourself.”
Malema has encountered significant challenges within his party recently as several high-profile members, including Floyd Shivambu and Dali Mpofu, left the EFF for Jacob Zuma's MK party.
Despite these setbacks, Malema said, Ratanang motivates him to keep going in difficult times.
“Whenever I felt like giving up, I looked at you and my grandmother and found the strength to keep going. You’re my inspiration, along with your brothers and the mother of the boys.
“Keep up the discipline and respect. Always greet everyone in the room regardless of age or social standing. I love you, and good luck with your exams.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Jabu Mahlangu, Sizwe Mpofu and other celebs congratulate class of 2024 matriculants
Khanyi Mbau overjoyed as daughter passes matric with 80%
'I love you all': EFF's Ndlozi thanks 'the people's party' as he leaves people guessing about his next move
JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma is like a spurned lover who just won’t get the message that it’s over
EFF's Ndlozi resigns from parliament
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos