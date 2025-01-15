ATM’s bid to set aside elections dismissed by Electoral Court

The court said the main difficulty with the ATM’s case was that the application consisted almost exclusively of a sweeping, vague and general allegations, none of which were supported by evidence.
“The unsubstantiated averments, which litter the founding papers of the ATM, are nothing more than mere assertions and expressions based on unfounded suspicions, and more often than not based on inadmissible hearsay,” Adams said.
Adams said ATM leader Vuyo Zungula bizarrely attempted to justify the lack of evidence by stating in his founding affidavit that he “need not burden the court with voluminous papers” as evidence for his claims.
“This is patently wrong. The ATM’s claims must be proved with evidence.”
The court said the ATM’s complaints about the voters’ roll cannot be sustained as the party did not serve any notice of objection to the provisional voters' roll under the Electoral Act. It said this ought to have been raised with and decided on by the IEC during March 2024.
“The ATM collected the certified voters’ roll on April 24 2024. No explanation is given for its delay in raising objections to the certified voters' roll at this late stage.”
Regarding allegations of discrepancies with ballot boxes, the IEC contended the ATM’s allegations were entirely vague, unspecific and unsubstantiated.
The IEC stated there were complaints about ballot boxes not being sealed properly or being tampered with during the elections.
“However, the commission investigated and responded to all the complaints it received. If any of the objecting parties or other parties involved in the objection felt aggrieved by the commission's decision, it was open to them to appeal in terms of the Electoral Act,” Adams said.
The court said the ATM failed to prove any of the irregularities it complained about.
“Moreover, it has not demonstrated, far from it, that the irregularities are material such that it had an effect on the determination of the final results of the elections.”
Adams said the application by the ATM consisted of “sweeping and vague” allegations against the IEC, including of electoral fraud, vote rigging and political bias.
“The allegations are unsubstantiated and not supported by evidence. Instead, the application is based on mere assertion, suspicion and hearsay.”
TimesLIVE
ATM’s bid to set aside elections dismissed by Electoral Court
Image: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
The Electoral Court on Tuesday dismissed an application by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for alleged irregularities in the May 2024 national and provincial elections.
The ATM participated in the 2024 elections and won two seats in the National Assembly and one seat in the Eastern Cape legislature.
In its application, the party sought an order declaring the elections not to have been “free and fair” as there was no democratic electoral process by the commission.
The ATM also sought an order declaring the results announced by the commission on June 2 as nul and to be set aside.
In addition the party sought an order directing President Cyril Ramaphosa to set a date for elections to be re-run within 90 days from the date of granting the order.
The ATM’s case was that there were alleged inaccuracies and inconsistencies in the voters’ roll, discrepancies in respect of the ballot boxes, alleged malfunction of the voter management devices and misconduct on the part of some commissioners.
The IEC and the DA opposed the application on the basis that no case was made by the ATM for the relief sought.
They contended the ATM failed to demonstrate there were serious irregularities before, during and/or after the elections for an order declaring them to have been not free and fair.
“They complain of ‘voters roll inconsistencies, irregular vote counting, acts of misconduct by commission employers’, all of which the ATM alleges ‘point to vote rigging and vote corruption coupled with manipulation of results to the advantage of one or more political parties’,” Electoral Court acting judge Leicester Adams said in the judgment passed on Tuesday.
ATM accuses IEC of manipulating elections to favour ANC
The court said the main difficulty with the ATM’s case was that the application consisted almost exclusively of a sweeping, vague and general allegations, none of which were supported by evidence.
“The unsubstantiated averments, which litter the founding papers of the ATM, are nothing more than mere assertions and expressions based on unfounded suspicions, and more often than not based on inadmissible hearsay,” Adams said.
Adams said ATM leader Vuyo Zungula bizarrely attempted to justify the lack of evidence by stating in his founding affidavit that he “need not burden the court with voluminous papers” as evidence for his claims.
“This is patently wrong. The ATM’s claims must be proved with evidence.”
The court said the ATM’s complaints about the voters’ roll cannot be sustained as the party did not serve any notice of objection to the provisional voters' roll under the Electoral Act. It said this ought to have been raised with and decided on by the IEC during March 2024.
“The ATM collected the certified voters’ roll on April 24 2024. No explanation is given for its delay in raising objections to the certified voters' roll at this late stage.”
Regarding allegations of discrepancies with ballot boxes, the IEC contended the ATM’s allegations were entirely vague, unspecific and unsubstantiated.
The IEC stated there were complaints about ballot boxes not being sealed properly or being tampered with during the elections.
“However, the commission investigated and responded to all the complaints it received. If any of the objecting parties or other parties involved in the objection felt aggrieved by the commission's decision, it was open to them to appeal in terms of the Electoral Act,” Adams said.
The court said the ATM failed to prove any of the irregularities it complained about.
“Moreover, it has not demonstrated, far from it, that the irregularities are material such that it had an effect on the determination of the final results of the elections.”
Adams said the application by the ATM consisted of “sweeping and vague” allegations against the IEC, including of electoral fraud, vote rigging and political bias.
“The allegations are unsubstantiated and not supported by evidence. Instead, the application is based on mere assertion, suspicion and hearsay.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane returns to Mozambique
MZWANDILE MASINA | The GNU conundrum and misdiagnosed existential crisis facing South Africa
Mozambique unrest: tourism body encourages travellers to heighten awareness
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos