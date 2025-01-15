“The voluntary requests to be released from deployment, which were sent to the secretary-general of the EFF consecutively and within days of each other expressed gratitude to the EFF for the opportunity to serve the organisation and the people of South Africa,” it said.
Malema admits his relationship with Ndlozi has ended
EFF leader Julius Malema says his once close relationship with former party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has come to an end.
Speaking during an interview with eNCA on Tuesday night, Malema admitted the bond had dissolved “at that time”, but he did not provide specific details on what might have led to the end of the relationship.
Responding to questions from host JJ Tabane about their relationship, Malema curtly said: “We’re members.”
This revelation follows the EFF’s recent announcement that Ndlozi had resigned as an MP.
Last week, the party said Ndlozi’s resignation was voluntary.
“The voluntary requests to be released from deployment, which were sent to the secretary-general of the EFF consecutively and within days of each other expressed gratitude to the EFF for the opportunity to serve the organisation and the people of South Africa,” it said.
When pressed further about Ndlozi’s absence from the party’s elective conference last month Malema refused to elaborate, stating it was unfair to question him about Ndlozi’s whereabouts.
During the conference, when asked about Ndlozi’s absence, Malema said: “He's not here and it's not in our interest to entertain such nonsense. Not our interest, we're dealing with political issues here not egoism. Not people who think they are bigger than this organisation.”
Ndlozi, however, has remained largely silent on the matter.
After the party’s announcement of his resignation, he responded briefly on Twitter, writing: “Sibonge umbutho wabantu. Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya” (I thank the people’s party. I love you all).
Malema also directed criticism at two former senior EFF members, Floyd Shivambu and Dali Mpofu, who have since joined Jacob Zuma's MK Party.
Malema labelled the duo “betrayers”.
Shivambu, who served as the EFF’s deputy leader, now holds the position of secretary-general in the MK Party.
Mpofu, another key figure in the EFF’s leadership, has yet to publicly define his role in the new party.
Shivambu and Mpofu were instrumental in the EFF’s formation more than a decade ago.
SowetanLIVE
