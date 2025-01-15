Politics

‘True matric pass rate is 51%’: Bosa

15 January 2025 - 07:18
Build One SA, led by Mmusi Maimane, says the 2024 matric results illustrate a number of flashing red lights which must be brought to the fore. File photo.
Image: GALLO

Build One SA (Bosa) has disputed the recently announced 87.3% pass rate for the matric class of 2024, calling it misleading.

On Monday basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube announced the matric class of 2024 achieved an 87.3% pass rate, an increase from the 82.9% the year before.

While the party congratulated pupils on their achievements, Bosa spokesperson Roger Solomons said the true pass rate is lower than 51%.

“Of the 1.2-million pupils who began school in grade 1 in 2013, only 615,00 passed matric in 2024, a true pass rate of only 51%. This means more than 590,000 young people didn't make it,” Solomons said.

“The 2024 matric results illustrate a number of flashing red lights which must be brought to the fore.”

He argued that the high pass rate is skewed by factors such as pupils dropping out during their schooling journey.

“While some may have pursued other modes of education, such as TVET colleges, many more have dropped out or fallen through the cracks in the education system. They will likely face an uphill battle to enter the economy and find a job.”

The criticism comes as the party continues to advocate for the pass mark to be increased to 50%. 

“There is little debate about whether South Africa has an education crisis. To fix this, the 30% pass mark must scrapped and replaced by a 50% minimum for all subjects.”

Bosa also called out the DA for its “hypocrisy” regarding the matric results. For years, the DA has disputed the pass rate, but Solomons said they have changed their stance after becoming part of the government of national unity.

“The DA has chosen power over principle. It is happy to implement the ANC's misleading education system, which continues to strip away the potential of young South Africans. The DA is not only ANC-lite, it is an implementer of ANC policy.

“We reject this hypocrisy, but we are not surprised that the DA continues to tow the ANC line in exchange for government perks such as luxury cars, VIP protection and ministerial mansions.”

