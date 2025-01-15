Politics

WATCH | Ramokgopa's department plants seeds of growth: fruit tree donations to Gauteng schools

15 January 2025 - 17:04
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

#SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

Gauteng agriculture and rural development MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa conducted oversight visits to several schools in South Africa's economic hub. 

In collaboration with the Chinese consulate general, Ramokgopa will oversee the distribution and planting of fruit trees at five schools.

A total of 200 fruit trees are to be planted during January and February.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Ramokgopa said the trees will bear fruit for pupils one day. 

“For us it's symbolic, but also real because these are fruit trees and they will bear fruit one day, and they can be something the learners can take pride in and learn how to nurture and grow trees.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Agriculture and rural development MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa appointed as acting premier of Gauteng

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has appointed agriculture and rural development MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa as acting premier of the province while he ...
Politics
3 months ago

‘There’s help here’: meet the female farmer giving a ‘voice’ to other deaf tillers

Voice Out Deaf, one of the five farming co-operatives based at the Bekkersdal Agri Park, met Gauteng agriculture MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa during her ...
News
5 months ago

Rotten! Millions blown on containers costing R1.75m

Gauteng provincial government forked out R28m on 16 converted shipping containers to be used as fruit and vegetable stalls — at R1.75m each as part ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Matric 2024 | Julius Malema celebrates son Ratanang's matric pass Politics
  2. Public works charges axed official and three others over R1.1bn tenders Politics
  3. Malema admits his relationship with Ndlozi has ended Politics
  4. We are ready for a single exam, say Lesufi and education MEC Chiloane Politics
  5. ‘True matric pass rate is 51%’: Bosa Politics

Latest Videos

Doc Shebeleza Memorial Service
Ramokgopa's Department plants seeds of growth: Fruit tree donations to Gauteng ...