Gauteng agriculture and rural development MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa conducted oversight visits to several schools in South Africa's economic hub.
In collaboration with the Chinese consulate general, Ramokgopa will oversee the distribution and planting of fruit trees at five schools.
A total of 200 fruit trees are to be planted during January and February.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Ramokgopa said the trees will bear fruit for pupils one day.
“For us it's symbolic, but also real because these are fruit trees and they will bear fruit one day, and they can be something the learners can take pride in and learn how to nurture and grow trees.”
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Ramokgopa's department plants seeds of growth: fruit tree donations to Gauteng schools
#SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za
Gauteng agriculture and rural development MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa conducted oversight visits to several schools in South Africa's economic hub.
In collaboration with the Chinese consulate general, Ramokgopa will oversee the distribution and planting of fruit trees at five schools.
A total of 200 fruit trees are to be planted during January and February.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Ramokgopa said the trees will bear fruit for pupils one day.
“For us it's symbolic, but also real because these are fruit trees and they will bear fruit one day, and they can be something the learners can take pride in and learn how to nurture and grow trees.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Agriculture and rural development MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa appointed as acting premier of Gauteng
‘There’s help here’: meet the female farmer giving a ‘voice’ to other deaf tillers
Rotten! Millions blown on containers costing R1.75m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos