20 hopefuls make first cut for board posts on youth development agency

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) is edging closer to getting a new board as the period for public comments on the shortlisted candidates closed on Thursday.

Twenty young South Africans have made the first cut out of more than 1,400 applications received. The 20 were shortlisted by the parliamentary portfolio committee on women, youth and people with disabilities.

The cohort who make it through will be interviewed in parliament, after which a recommendation will be made to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa will also decide who chairs the board, a sought-after position.

The committee will review the public comments and interviews will be held with the candidates.

Among the individuals listed, political youth leaders Nicholas Nyathi from the DA, ANC Youth League treasurer-general Zwelo Masilela and Rise Mzansi's Irfaan Mangera have made the cut.