20 hopefuls make first cut for board posts on youth development agency
Those who make it to the next round will be interviewed in parliament
The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) is edging closer to getting a new board as the period for public comments on the shortlisted candidates closed on Thursday.
Twenty young South Africans have made the first cut out of more than 1,400 applications received. The 20 were shortlisted by the parliamentary portfolio committee on women, youth and people with disabilities.
The cohort who make it through will be interviewed in parliament, after which a recommendation will be made to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa will also decide who chairs the board, a sought-after position.
The committee will review the public comments and interviews will be held with the candidates.
Among the individuals listed, political youth leaders Nicholas Nyathi from the DA, ANC Youth League treasurer-general Zwelo Masilela and Rise Mzansi's Irfaan Mangera have made the cut.
The ANCYL's Masilela believes his long-standing contribution to youth activism and the struggles of students will stand him in good stead.
“I feel humbled by the nomination and shortlisting, it is indeed a vote of confidence. I’ve been receiving support from my organisation, the ANCYL, and many ordinary young people and organisations who believe in our ability to bring about change.”
The treasurer vowed to make a good contribution should he make the cut, owing to his previous work experience in government.
The DA's Nicholas Nyati says this would be the opportune moment for him to get his hands dirty and fix an entity he has always criticised and spoken against.
“I am excited about being among the young South Africans shortlisted. It will allow me to speak to the committee about ordinary South Africans' vision for the NYDA.
The former NMU SRC president and councillor says he was taken aback by the endorsement received from industry leaders, calling their support humbling.
“The most impressive backing comes from people who have, in previous years, spoken against NYDA, describing it as a milking cow for the youth league. They have expressed how it will be difficult to climb this ladder, especially when you look at the number of ANC-affiliated individuals who have been shortlisted.
“I am under immense pressure as I carry the hopes and dreams of all these individuals. I intend to fight to build an NYDA that is credible, capable and inclusive. My biggest contribution will be to fight for the entity to be decentralised, taking services to people on the ground, by building one-stop shops in all communities.”
South African Youth Economic Council's Bonga Makhanya has notably received thunderous support from various organisations endorsing his candidateship.
From the Black Business Council, the Black Management Forum, the South African Union of Students, the Wits SRC, UCT's SRC and the Congress of South African Students,Makhanya has garnered favour among different sectors of the youth spectrum.
Makhanya has established his footing in the youth empowerment space, founding and chairing a youth formation called the South African Youth Economic Council, renowned for creating a platform for young people to participate in the mining sector.
“We welcome and are very excited about these developments, the prospective opportunity to potentially serve young people of South Africa in such a strategic institution. It would be a great honour for not only myself but the constituency that I represent and are encouraged by the scores of young people from various sectors of society who have showed confidence in me and believe that we can make a positive impact.”
He said he dedicated his life to youth development, having spent much of his formative years as a student activist and in youth advocacy — which he believes will set him apart should he secure a coveted board post.
“In trying to professionalise the entity, I believe that my background and qualifications in economic sciences will assist in strengthening the entity, as well as my experience in business and entrepreneurship in the mining sector. I have lived experience of what ordinary young people experience in the space and in business in general.
The portfolio committee is expected to review the public comments and interview the shortlisted candidates.
The rest of the shortlisted candidates are Avuyile Xabadiya, Bongani Bhengu, Busisiwe Nandipa Nxumalo, Celeste Francis Foster, Kelly Sandra Baloyi, Lwando Nkamisa, Mfaniseni Wiseman Mbatha, Sibusiso Makhathini, Sifiso Fana Mdluli, Silvia Murshirly Henry-Ann Philemon, Sithembile Nkosi, Sunshine Minenhle Myende, Thamsanxa Thulane Mahlangu, Thembisile Precious Mahuwa, Theodore Keith Kroet, Thulisa Ndlela and Xabiso Nicholas Nyati.
The interviews are expected to take place for three days between January 27 and 29.
Ramaphosa will have to pick the chair of the agency from among those who are successful during the interview process and have also passed vetting by the State Security Agency.
TimesLIVE