Former MK intelligence chief, SANDF major-general Keith Mokoape dies

Maj-Gen Keith Matila Mokoape, a veteran of the South Africa's liberation struggle, a former chief of military intelligence of uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) and a former major-general in the SANDF, passed away at a hospital in Midrand on Thursday morning, his family announced.
Born in Wallmansthal, Pretoria, in 1947, Mokoape was a lifelong activist committed to the fight for South Africa's freedom, his family said. He was one of the founders of the South African Students’ Organisation and a key figure in the Black Consciousness Movement.
“In the liberation struggle he played a pivotal role in the ANC and MK, serving in various capacities. His service extended beyond the liberation struggle, contributing significantly to the development of South Africa’s governance and business sectors, reflecting his dedication to South Africa’s growth and transformation,” his family said.
Mokoape was honoured with the Order of Luthuli in Silver by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018 for his outstanding contribution to the liberation movement.
The ANC Veterans League, of which he was a member, said his efforts to become a doctor were thwarted when he left the country and joined the ANC and MK in 1972.
“Between 1975 and 1986 he served in many leadership positions in MK operations in Botswana, Mozambique and Swaziland. In 1985 he was appointed to the regional political military committee in Maputo,” the league said.
“In 1983 to 1988 he was the deputy chief of military intelligence, working alongside comrade Ronnie Kasrils, the chief of military intelligence.”
The league said when Kasrils was deployed to Operation Vula — an ANC operation to establish an underground network linking domestic activist structures with the ANC in exile — Mokoape became the chief of military intelligence from 1988 to 1991.
“Comrade Kasrils remembers him as ‘an outstanding hero of our struggle and a wonderful human being who will never be forgotten’.”
The league said there was hardly a former MK soldier who had not passed through the hands of Mokoape.
“His concern for the plight of former MK soldiers is also legendary.”
The league said he will be remembered as a well-read, consummate intellectual who engaged with every topic thoughtfully, thoroughly and comprehensively.
“We remember his humility, belief, solid and steadfast character as a fearless freedom fighter.”
