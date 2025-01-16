Politics

POLL | What do you think of ex-Boks coach Peter de Villiers joining the MK Party?

16 January 2025 - 12:20 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
MK Party deputy leader John Hlophe has welcomed former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers to the party.
MK Party deputy leader John Hlophe has welcomed former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers to the party.
Image: MKWesternCape/ X

Former Springbok rugby coach turned politician Peter de Villiers has been criticised for his decision to join Jacob Zuma's MK Party.

De Villiers was welcomed to the party by its deputy leader John Hlophe at a ceremony this week.

“On behalf of the MK Party we are excited to have such a distinguished person such as De Villiers. I have no doubt you're going to add immense value to our party. As the local [government] elections are around the corner the time to talk is over. It's time for us to act decisively and bring back dignity to our people,” Hlophe said in an interview with Moya podcast.

De Villiers expressed enthusiasm for his new political home, saying he is ready to restore dignity to the people of the Western Cape. He said joining the MK Party was not about occupying any positions.

“To us, it's not about positions, it's about serving the people to the best of our abilities, and that is why I found a new home. If one is welcomed the way I was, I think I'm in the right place.”

The 67-year-old was the national rugby team's coach from 2008 to 2011. He previously served as a member of the Western Cape legislature for the GOOD party. However, his membership was terminated in March last year after allegations of sexual misconduct.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers joins MK Party

Former Springbok coach and ex-GOOD party member Peter de Villiers has joined Jacob Zuma's MK Party.
Politics
7 hours ago

Blast from the past: Mpush Makambi hangs on to middleweight crown in Scotland

Today in SA sport history: December 11
Sport
1 month ago

‘Watch this space — Allister Coetzee is back’: ex-Bok coach takes over at EP

Coach tasked with restoring union’s fortunes and winning promotion to Currie Cup Premier Division
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Matric 2024 | Julius Malema celebrates son Ratanang's matric pass Politics
  2. Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers joins MK Party Politics
  3. Malema admits his relationship with Ndlozi has ended Politics
  4. We are ready for a single exam, say Lesufi and education MEC Chiloane Politics
  5. ActionSA announces merger with Forum 4 Service Delivery Politics

Latest Videos

Rick Ross Shooting a Commercial With Pick N Pay In South Africa! (Day2)
US Rapper Rick Ross shows love to Mzansi's artists