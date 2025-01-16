Former Springbok rugby coach turned politician Peter de Villiers has been criticised for his decision to join Jacob Zuma's MK Party.
De Villiers was welcomed to the party by its deputy leader John Hlophe at a ceremony this week.
“On behalf of the MK Party we are excited to have such a distinguished person such as De Villiers. I have no doubt you're going to add immense value to our party. As the local [government] elections are around the corner the time to talk is over. It's time for us to act decisively and bring back dignity to our people,” Hlophe said in an interview with Moya podcast.
De Villiers expressed enthusiasm for his new political home, saying he is ready to restore dignity to the people of the Western Cape. He said joining the MK Party was not about occupying any positions.
“To us, it's not about positions, it's about serving the people to the best of our abilities, and that is why I found a new home. If one is welcomed the way I was, I think I'm in the right place.”
The 67-year-old was the national rugby team's coach from 2008 to 2011. He previously served as a member of the Western Cape legislature for the GOOD party. However, his membership was terminated in March last year after allegations of sexual misconduct.
POLL | What do you think of ex-Boks coach Peter de Villiers joining the MK Party?
Image: MKWesternCape/ X
