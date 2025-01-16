Politics

South Africa calls for lasting peace as it welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

16 January 2025 - 07:30
Palestinians walk past the ruins of houses and buildings destroyed during Israel’s military offensive.
Image: REUTERS

South Africa has welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas after 15 months of a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and inflamed the Middle East.

“South Africa calls for the implementation of a just and lasting peace that ensures the human rights of both Palestinians and Israelis are protected and promoted.

“The ceasefire agreement is a crucial first step towards ending the severe humanitarian crisis faced by the 2.3-million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has deemed to be plausibly genocidal,” said minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola's spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

He said the ceasefire must lay the basis for a just peace which should include the establishment of a contiguous, independent and viable Palestinian state.

“Palestinian sovereignty and territorial integrity must be upheld. It is imperative that no land is annexed in either Gaza or the West Bank following the ceasefire, and that illegal settlement expansion is halted,” Phiri said.

He added that in accordance with the successive rulings of the ICJ, the provisional measures prescribed by the ICJ must be adhered to by the occupying power. International and humanitarian law must be respected and upheld.

“Immediate and massive humanitarian aid is urgently needed to provide relief to civilians in Gaza. All obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian aid must be lifted immediately and unconditionally, allowing civilians unrestricted access to essential food, water, shelter and health care,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

