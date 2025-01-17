Politics

'I have no sympathy for criminality': Mashaba on Stilfontein deaths

17 January 2025 - 13:59
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File photo.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has criticised the government's intervention to rescue illegal miners in Stilfontein.

The government launched a rescue operation after a court order, retrieving more than 200 miners and recovering at least 78 bodies.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Mashaba said he has no sympathy for the miners who lost their lives, citing their involvement in illegal activities.

“Personally, I have no sympathy whatsoever. I don't have sympathy for criminality,” he said.

“I find it very difficult to understand that South Africans have been focusing on criminal activities for the past month, saying that criminals must be assisted. This does not make sense. These miners went in there voluntarily. In fact, some of them are coming into our country illegally.”

‘Bodies without heads’ — Stilfontein volunteer on what he saw underground during rescue operations

“We saw bodies of people in pieces. Some were not complete."
News
17 hours ago

He pointed out what he viewed as the government's double standards, highlighting the case of three deceased Vantage Goldfields Lily mine employees who were trapped and died in 2016 and whose bodies have yet to be retrieved.

Mashaba accused the government of protecting criminals.

“I find it strange that we are a country that when we adopted our constitution in 1996 aimed to protect criminals rather than law-abiding citizens. This is very unfortunate and it's something that some of us in politics would question.

“Are the constitution and human rights meant for criminality and not for law-abiding citizens?”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

IN PICS | Stilfontein mine cleared, police stay on guard

Mine rescue teams have concluded their operations at Stilfontein’s shaft 11, confirming no illegal miners are still underground.
News
1 day ago

STILFONTEIN IN NUMBERS | Only 26 of almost 2,000 zama zamas are South African

There were only 26 South Africans among the almost 2,000 zama zamas who resurfaced alive from the Stilfontein illegal mining operations.
News
1 day ago

No sign of life at Stilfontein shaft as rescue operation winds down

An operation to extract illegal miners in Stilfontein which began on Monday has led to the extraction of 324 people by Wednesday afternoon
News
2 days ago

ActionSA announces merger with Forum 4 Service Delivery

ActionSA has announced a merger with Forum 4 Service Delivery, which will see F4SD leader Dr Mbahare Kekana appointed as Herman Mashaba's ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Malema admits his relationship with Ndlozi has ended Politics
  2. Matric 2024 | Julius Malema celebrates son Ratanang's matric pass Politics
  3. Public works charges axed official and three others over R1.1bn tenders Politics
  4. Former MK intelligence chief, SANDF major-general Keith Mokoape dies Politics
  5. 'I have no sympathy for criminality': Mashaba on Stilfontein deaths Politics

Latest Videos

Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...
joybells GB Yaze songbook launch Masixhobe