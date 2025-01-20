Politics

EFF to report Kenny Kunene to SAHRC over ‘slaughter and skinning’ of illegal miners remarks

20 January 2025 - 13:26
PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene sparked outrage with his remarks about illegal miners. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The EFF has vowed to report Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy leader Kenny Kunene to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for his controversial remarks on social media regarding illegal miners.

Kunene, who also serves as the City of Johannesburg transport MMC, sparked outrage with a post which included a graphic image of animals hanging from a roof after being slaughtered, suggesting illegal miners in South Africa should be “slaughtered, skinned, and hung to dry” like animals.

“This is the fate that awaits all illegal miners robbing South Africans of their natural resources and wealth when the Patriotic Alliance takes over government,” Kunene wrote on X.

EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys condemned Kunene’s post as “harmful and disgraceful”, accusing him of seeking to capitalise on the issue for political gain.

“Kunene’s comments represent the lowest level of opportunism and are the hallmarks of sadistic and pathological commitment to dehumanisation and an infatuation with genocide,” Mathys said.

“His comments are inspired by electoral opportunism, as despite scientific and objective evidence that their rhetoric on foreign nationals does not lead to electoral success, he and his political party have committed themselves to using xenophobia as their political platform.”

The controversy comes as the country grapples with the aftermath of a tragic incident in which more than 200 illegal miners were rescued last week, while 78 bodies were retrieved through a rescue mission.

The EFF has pledged to take further action against Kunene and the PA, including approaching the City of Johannesburg ethics committee and the Electoral Commission of SA  to impose sanctions.

“Immigration is a serious and sensitive topic in South Africa, and all crime, whether it is related to immigration, violence or theft, ought to be processed through our justice system where people will be afforded a fair trial, incarcerated if found guilty and rehabilitated if possible.

“The EFF is appalled that a government official, who is tasked with a major responsibility in the executive of the City of Johannesburg, has no regard for the rule of law and natural justice, and uses his platform to spew unadulterated hate. It is even more concerning that he expresses that the political party he leads, which has representation in national government, will slaughter and skin human beings, showing no regard for the constitution, within which the right to life is enshrined.”

TimesLIVE

