Ramaphosa to skip Trump’s inauguration as per tradition

20 January 2025 - 16:02
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be attending Donald Trump's inauguration.
Image: Karen Moolman

President Cyril Ramaphosa is not attending the inauguration of US president-elect Donald Trump on Monday.

This has sparked a discussion on social media regarding US-South Africa diplomatic relations. However, many pointed out that this is not an unusual occurrence.

Deputy director-general of international relations and co-operation Clayson Monyela said this has been a long-standing tradition.

“Basic research will show that the US doesn't invite heads of state to inauguration ceremonies,” Monyela said.

He said the three foreign heads of state invited to this year’s ceremony — Argentina’s President Javier Milei, China’s Vice-President Han Zheng and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni — mark a departure from tradition.

Monyela said foreign policy is anchored on the pursuit of national interest. “The US understands strategic importance in relation to their approach to our continent.”

He also pointed out the evolving dynamics between the US and South Africa.

“Trump will be in Johannesburg in November for the G20 Summit,” said Monyela.

The Presidency announced that instead of attending the inauguration, Ramaphosa will be leading the South African delegation to the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting from January 20 to 24 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

He will deliver a special address highlighting South Africa’s economic priorities under the government of national unity and promoting the country’s G20 presidency, under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”.

Following the tradition of countries being represented at US inaugurations by ambassadors or other senior officials, South Africa’s ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool is expected to attend in place of Ramaphosa.

