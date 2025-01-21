PA's Kunene brushes off EFF threats to report his remarks on illegal miners

Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy leader Kenny Kunene says he is not fazed by the EFF's threats to report him to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) over his recent remarks regarding killing illegal miners.
The controversy surrounds Kunene's post on social media in which he suggested that illegal miners should be “slaughtered, skinned and hung to dry” like animals.
The post sparked outrage, with the EFF condemning it as “harmful and disgraceful” and vowing to take action against Kunene.
“The EFF is appalled that a government official, who is tasked with a major responsibility in the executive of the City of Johannesburg, has no regard for the rule of law and natural justice, and uses his platform to spew unadulterated hate,” EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said. “It is even more concerning that he expresses that the political party he leads, which has representation in national government, will slaughter and skin human beings, showing no regard for the constitution, within which the right to life is enshrined.”
However, Kunene who is also on the Johannesburg mayoral council, said he was not intimidated by that.
“I am not fazed by the actions of [EFF leader Julius] Malema,” he said. “Malema is an enemy of South Africans, he hates South Africans. He has showed many times, on many occasions, that he is a lover of illegal foreigners, and he protects illegal foreigners.
“These illegal foreigners who are mining our gold underground illegally, when they come out like rats they go and rape young South Africans. They rob South Africans; they kill and murder South Africans.”
He maintained the PA's stance on illegal foreigners who commit crimes in South Africa, saying they must get the death penalty.
