The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal threatened to occupy the uMhlathuze council chambers on Thursday until three of the party’s expelled members were removed.
EFF provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala said the party was taking a stand against “the gross abuse of power, undemocratic practices and deliberate efforts to undermine the will of the voters in uMhlathuze”.
“After the 2021 local government elections, uMhlathuze local municipality was left with no outright winner. The EFF secured six council seats, reflecting the desire of the people for an alternative government. However, due to internal organisational processes leading up to the EFF's 10th anniversary in 2023, three councillors were disciplined and expelled from the party.
“Despite clear communication from the EFF and its legal team the municipality has refused to remove and replace these expelled councillors, claiming the matter is before the courts. This assertion is false and deliberately misleading. We have it verified the matter is not on the court roll. This misrepresentation was a calculated move to secure a council majority with the assistance of the expelled councillors in direct violation of democratic principles,” he said.
EFF threatens to occupy KZN municipality until three of its expelled members are removed
Image: EFF KZN/ Facebook
He accused the municipality’s leadership of turning the council into “a playground for egos and factional politics, betraying the trust of its people”.
“We view this as a direct challenge to democracy and an insult to justice. It is a clear example of those in power using illegal and unconstitutional means to remain in control, undermining the outcomes of elections to safeguard personal and party interests.
“Such behaviour epitomises the apartheid-sponsored IFP, which continues to masquerade as a legitimate political party while serving as a desk for white monopoly capital. The EFF will occupy the council chamber until the expelled councillors are removed and vacancies are declared as per the law,” said Twala.
The municipality did not respond to a request for comment.
TimesLIVE
