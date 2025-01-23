“We have resolved to appoint commander Nothando ‘Thando’ Shozi — Malanga, currently member of the national high command be appointed as a national convener, she carries the necessary composure, discipline, and dedication to guide the full formation of uMkhonto we Sizwe Women’s League,” announced Shivambu.
The party resolved to appoint Lindiwe Irene Makubu (Mtshali) as the national co-ordinator of the women’s league.
“Commander Lindiwe Mtshali was born in exile, Lusaka, Zambia to a father, Eric Stalin Mtshali, who is part of the founding members of uMkhonto we Sizwe liberation army. Commander Mtshali has been an activist in students and youth movements and her experience in different leadership responsibilities will bring the necessary value and stability to the MKWL,” said the party's secretary-general.
The MK Women's League will officially launch on August 9.
Current convener of the MK Youth League in the eThekwini region Qiniso Cibane was appointed national convener of the league, alongside current league spokesperson Nkateko Mkhabela as national co-ordinator.
The youth league is expected to launch on June 16.
The party has set its sights on Kwa Zulu-Natal as the next province to get a permanent leadership structure, which will be announced on Friday.
“We will over the next few weeks consult structures on the ground to appoint the leadership of North West, Free State, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape. Our NHC resolution is that the Northern Cape should not have a detachment until there has been enough work done and demonstrated to establish a detachment. Our NHC deployees in the Northern Cape will remain the leadership of the province.”
TimesLIVE
MK Party announces new leaders for Gauteng and Limpopo
Party has experienced internal turbulence and jostling for positions
Image: Luba Lesolle
The MK Party has embarked on yet another leadership shake-up with the announcement of new permanent leadership structures in their Gauteng and Limpopo provinces.
This was a decision taken by the party's national officials this month. They, according to the party, are a constitutional structure of the organisation and have the decision making powers in between meetings of the national high command on political, ideological and organisational decisions.
Addressing the media, party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu thanked the ousted leaders for the work done to build the provincial structures, alongside the successful hosting of the party's first anniversary activities and programmes.
“The national officials adopted a minimum programme for the year 2025 and will workshop this programme in our annual HUVO, which will take place on the second weekend of February. The minimum programme includes the full establishment of uMkhonto we Sizwe provincial, regional, subregional and ward detachments in the whole of South Africa before the end of 2025,” said Shivambu.
The one-year-old party has been establishing its footprint using task teams since inception and will now embark on the appointment of permanent leaders across the provinces.
However, they have been facing internal turbulence and jostling for positions, with a revolving door of axed leaders, newly appointed leaders and wrangles in court over membership.
Donald Trump is a beacon of hope and sovereignty: MK Party
Shivambu read the riot act, reminding all disgruntled hopefuls who did not make the cut that they are prohibited by the constitution to appeal the national decision.
“We call for maximum discipline in all structures of uMkhonto we Sizwe. No-one is permitted to constitute a parallel structure of process other than what is mandated by the organisation. We will decisively act against all elements that seek to defy the position of upper structures.”
The announced shake-up sees eight new officials added to the party's high command: Serame Mogale, Luther Lebelo, Jabu Khoza, Madume Choku, Lindiwe Ntshali, Puseletso Skhosana, Dumisani Nxumalo and Sibusiso Radebe.
Mogale was also announced as the party's new head of political education.
Advocate Dali Mpofu was installed as the chair of the national disciplinary committee, alongside party deputy president John Hlophe to preside over the national disciplinary committee of appeals.
“Our code of conduct guides us to publicly inform our members when changes to the national disciplinary committee are made. Both advocate Dali Mpofu and out deputy president are among the best legal minds in South Africa,” said Shivambu.
The party's women and youth wings are also taking centre stage, with their incoming conveners and co-ordinators tasked with consulting on and writing the founding documents of their organisations, establishment and appointment of the entire national leadership and provincial structures, finalisation of the logos of the organisations and any programmes and activities that relate to their specific functions as an organisation.
Colleen Makhubele and Pedi prince Adil Nchabeleng appointed as MK Party MPs
“We have resolved to appoint commander Nothando ‘Thando’ Shozi — Malanga, currently member of the national high command be appointed as a national convener, she carries the necessary composure, discipline, and dedication to guide the full formation of uMkhonto we Sizwe Women’s League,” announced Shivambu.
The party resolved to appoint Lindiwe Irene Makubu (Mtshali) as the national co-ordinator of the women’s league.
“Commander Lindiwe Mtshali was born in exile, Lusaka, Zambia to a father, Eric Stalin Mtshali, who is part of the founding members of uMkhonto we Sizwe liberation army. Commander Mtshali has been an activist in students and youth movements and her experience in different leadership responsibilities will bring the necessary value and stability to the MKWL,” said the party's secretary-general.
The MK Women's League will officially launch on August 9.
Current convener of the MK Youth League in the eThekwini region Qiniso Cibane was appointed national convener of the league, alongside current league spokesperson Nkateko Mkhabela as national co-ordinator.
The youth league is expected to launch on June 16.
The party has set its sights on Kwa Zulu-Natal as the next province to get a permanent leadership structure, which will be announced on Friday.
“We will over the next few weeks consult structures on the ground to appoint the leadership of North West, Free State, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape. Our NHC resolution is that the Northern Cape should not have a detachment until there has been enough work done and demonstrated to establish a detachment. Our NHC deployees in the Northern Cape will remain the leadership of the province.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Frozen accounts leave Ithala clients high and dry
Delay in MK case against IEC official allegedly caught with ballot boxes frustrates members
Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers joins MK Party
I'm not joining MK Party and didn't ask Zuma to be mayor: PG Mavundla
JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma is like a spurned lover who just won’t get the message that it’s over
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos