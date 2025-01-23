Politics

Ramaphosa signs contentious Expropriation Bill

23 January 2025 - 16:53
Lizeka Tandwa Digital Politics Editor
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: Yves Herman

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law the contentious Expropriation Bill with nil compensation.

This could pit Ramaphosa against his GNU partners in the DA who flagged the bill as a red line issue in their participation in government.

In a statement to the media, the Presidency said the bill repeals the pre-democratic Expropriation Act and sets out how organs of state may expropriate land in the public interest for varied reasons.

The bill is part of an ANC resolution in its 2017 elective congress. The ANC and EFF attempted to form a unified voice in parliament during the last administration but talks fell apart over the wording of the bill. 

The bill underwent a five-year process of public consultation and parliamentary deliberation. 

“Section 25 of the constitution recognises expropriation as an essential mechanism for the state to acquire someone’s property for a public purpose or in the public interest, subject to just and equitable compensation being paid,” the Presidency said.

Mashatile says state is committed to land expropriation 'in public interest'

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expropriation of land without compensation.
Politics
2 months ago

“Up to now, expropriation of property has been governed in terms of the Expropriation Act of 1975, which predates the expropriation mechanism provided for in section 25(2) of the constitution.”

Local, provincial and national authorities will use this legislation to expropriate land in the public interest for varied reasons that seek to promote inclusivity and access to natural resources, it said. 

In terms of the law, an expropriating authority may not expropriate property arbitrarily or for a purpose other than a public purpose or in the public interest.

Expropriation may not be exercised unless the expropriating authority has without success attempted to reach an agreement with the owner or holder of a right in property for the acquisition thereof on reasonable terms.

An expropriating authority is therefore obliged to enter into negotiations with the owner of a property required for such purposes.

An expropriating authority must also attempt to reach an agreement on the acquisition of the property before resorting to expropriation — except in circumstances where the right to use property temporarily is taken on an urgent basis in terms of a provision in the legislation.

The law provides for disputes to be referred for mediation or to appropriate courts, the Presidency said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Global finance institutions need reform, Ramaphosa tells Davos forum

South Africa's G20 presidency will focus on solidarity, inequality and sustainable development, president tells World Economic Forum
Politics
2 days ago

THEO NEETHLING | SA in 2025: eight key factors that will shape the future and test the government

Forming the unity government improved business confidence, but will it prevail when Ramaphosa steps down?
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

PETER SETOU | Highlights of the land reform programme in 2024 and the road ahead

Obstacles to land reform are not legislative but are structural and largely stem from operational deficiencies, a factor fortunately apparent to the ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Nightmare living in a park home to make way for dam expansion

Six years later, the upgrades to the dam are complete, yet the families are still living in the temporary units
News
2 months ago

King Misuzulu to be first monarch to deliver main address at AfriForum event

The event honours the memory of King Dinuzulu, who spent the last years of his life at Uitkyk farm, Middelburg.
Politics
3 months ago
