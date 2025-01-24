He said the protest was illegal.
“It must be emphasised that the EFF failed to comply with the requirements of the Regulation of Gatherings Act. The protest was neither authorised nor peaceful. Instead, it was a blatant act of lawlessness intended to coerce the municipality to act on a matter that remains sub judice.
“The EFF’s disregard for proper internal processes and municipal systems demonstrates its utter disrespect for the rule of law and governance structures.”
Ngwezi said the city was working with police to bring the offenders to book. “Cases are being opened with the SAPS against the perpetrators, including provincial and district leaders of the EFF who orchestrated this mayhem.
“This protest was inconsiderate and selfish as it deprived citizens of uMhlathuze access to essential municipal services and disrupted their daily lives. It also endangered the lives of municipal employees who were fulfilling their duties. Such blatant disregard for the welfare of the community and municipal staff is unacceptable.”
He added that despite the EFF’s attempt to halt the scheduled council meeting it proceeded as planned.
Before the protest action the EFF threatened to occupy the council chamber until three councillors, expelled from the EFF, were removed.
The party did not respond to a request for comment on Ngwezi's accusations.
TimesLIVE
uMhlathuze municipality lays criminal complaint over EFF's 'illegal, violent' protest
Image: EFF KZN Facebook page
The City of uMhlathuze is opening criminal cases against EFF protesters who stormed the municipal building in Richards Bay to occupy the council chamber on Thursday.
uMhlathuze mayor Xolani Ngwezi said on Friday the KwaZulu-Natal EFF's “reckless hooliganism and disorganised illegal violent protest” resulted in damage to municipal property and injuries to municipal workers.
“This premeditated and unlawful protest instigated and led by the EFF’s provincial secretary Nkululeko Ngubane and chairperson Mongezi Thwala saw scores of EFF members clad in party regalia storming the municipal buildings and Richards Bay Civic Centre.
“The mob violently broke entry glass doors, assaulted municipal security personnel and vandalised municipal property. Such actions are not only a direct attack on municipal infrastructure, which is classified as a key point under government protection, but they also instilled fear and distress among municipal staff,” he said.
Employees at the Civic Centre were traumatised by the “EFF’s disruptive and violent conduct”, Ngwezi added.
EFF threatens to occupy KZN municipality until three of its expelled members are removed
He said the protest was illegal.
“It must be emphasised that the EFF failed to comply with the requirements of the Regulation of Gatherings Act. The protest was neither authorised nor peaceful. Instead, it was a blatant act of lawlessness intended to coerce the municipality to act on a matter that remains sub judice.
“The EFF’s disregard for proper internal processes and municipal systems demonstrates its utter disrespect for the rule of law and governance structures.”
Ngwezi said the city was working with police to bring the offenders to book. “Cases are being opened with the SAPS against the perpetrators, including provincial and district leaders of the EFF who orchestrated this mayhem.
“This protest was inconsiderate and selfish as it deprived citizens of uMhlathuze access to essential municipal services and disrupted their daily lives. It also endangered the lives of municipal employees who were fulfilling their duties. Such blatant disregard for the welfare of the community and municipal staff is unacceptable.”
He added that despite the EFF’s attempt to halt the scheduled council meeting it proceeded as planned.
Before the protest action the EFF threatened to occupy the council chamber until three councillors, expelled from the EFF, were removed.
The party did not respond to a request for comment on Ngwezi's accusations.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Richards Bay exports up 10% in 2024 amid rail improvement
‘Not on my watch’: DA’s public works minister Macpherson opposes expropriation law
KZN alliance parties step in to resolve South Coast instability
LISTEN | EFF lays corruption charge against public works minister for IDT fund processes
Umhlathuze mayor promises to fight drinking and driving in Richards Bay
KZN municipality still without mayor after four months
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos