uMhlathuze municipality lays criminal complaint over EFF's 'illegal, violent' protest

24 January 2025 - 14:56
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The EFF staged a protest at the municipality in Richards Bay on Thursday, demanding that three councillors who they expelled from their party must be removed from their positions.
Image: EFF KZN Facebook page

The City of uMhlathuze is opening criminal cases against EFF protesters who stormed the municipal building in Richards Bay to occupy the council chamber on Thursday.

uMhlathuze mayor Xolani Ngwezi said on Friday the KwaZulu-Natal EFF's “reckless hooliganism and disorganised illegal violent protest” resulted in damage to municipal property and injuries to municipal workers.

“This premeditated and unlawful protest instigated and led by the EFF’s provincial secretary Nkululeko Ngubane and chairperson Mongezi Thwala saw scores of EFF members clad in party regalia storming the municipal buildings and Richards Bay Civic Centre.

“The mob violently broke entry glass doors, assaulted municipal security personnel and vandalised municipal property. Such actions are not only a direct attack on municipal infrastructure, which is classified as a key point under government protection, but they also instilled fear and distress among municipal staff,” he said.

Employees at the Civic Centre were traumatised by the “EFF’s disruptive and violent conduct”, Ngwezi added.

EFF threatens to occupy KZN municipality until three of its expelled members are removed

The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal threatened to occupy the uMhlathuze council chambers on Thursday until three of the party’s expelled members were removed.
1 day ago

He said the protest was illegal.

“It must be emphasised that the EFF failed to comply with the requirements of the Regulation of Gatherings Act. The protest was neither authorised nor peaceful. Instead, it was a blatant act of lawlessness intended to coerce the municipality to act on a matter that remains sub judice.

“The EFF’s disregard for proper internal processes and municipal systems demonstrates its utter disrespect for the rule of law and governance structures.”

Ngwezi said the city was working with police to bring the offenders to book. “Cases are being opened with the SAPS against the perpetrators, including provincial and district leaders of the EFF who orchestrated this mayhem.

“This protest was inconsiderate and selfish as it deprived citizens of uMhlathuze access to essential municipal services and disrupted their daily lives. It also endangered the lives of municipal employees who were fulfilling their duties. Such blatant disregard for the welfare of the community and municipal staff is unacceptable.”

He added that despite the EFF’s attempt to halt the scheduled council meeting it proceeded as planned.

Before the protest action the EFF threatened to occupy the council chamber until three councillors, expelled from the EFF, were removed.

The party did not respond to a request for comment on Ngwezi's accusations.

