DA declares GNU dispute over new expropriation law

The DA has declared a formal dispute with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of national unity, saying it's seeking an “urgent reset in relations” between itself and the ANC in the GNU.
This has been triggered by Ramaphosa’s decision this week to sign the Expropriation Bill into law, apparently despite a legal opinion submitted to him by public works minister Dean Macpherson (DA) stating the bill was unconstitutional.
The bill, now a law, allows the minister of public works to expropriate land without compensation in the public interest, which the DA as a party does not support.
At a press conference on Saturday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said he was declaring a formal dispute within the GNU in terms of clause 19 of the GNU statement of intent which sets out steps to be followed by parties in the GNU when differences on issues arise.
Steenhuisen also stated that their formal dispute with Ramaphosa included their opposition to inclusion of the National Health Insurance Act in the Medium-Term Development Plan and its financial implications.
The DA leader, who is also Ramaphosa’s agriculture minister, said he wrote to Ramaphosa on Friday to declare a dispute.
This means that, in terms of clause 20 of the GNU statement of intent, parties in the GNU would now have to establish a dispute resolution or deadlock-breaking mechanism to settle Steenhuisen's dispute with Ramaphosa.
