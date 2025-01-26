Politics

Stop your grandstanding over Expropriation Act, Mbalula tells DA

26 January 2025 - 20:05 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
Image: Supplied

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has accused the DA of grandstanding over the signing of the Expropriation Bill into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Addressing the media at the ANC lekgotla in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, Mbalula said anyone who wants to challenge the act is free to do so.

"The land expropriation bill has been here [since] a long time ago. All the checks and balances were done before it was signed into law. The DA and others have [woken] up [from] their slumber as if it is something new," he said, adding that anyone who wants to challenge should do so, rather than grandstanding.

Mbalula warned the DA not to bring the GNU into the matter.

"People must be educated on how the government operates. When you are a minister, you are not there to represent your party but government. As a minister you must implement all the government acts."

Running the government was not like "running your stokvel where you do as you please", he said.

DA's GNU budget vote threat

Party leader John Steenhuisen rules out quitting altogether but insists a ‘reset’ in relations is urgent after signing of Expropriation Act
News
21 hours ago

"Any minister who [does] not implement government acts [will] be held accountable, but that is the prerogative of the president. We are not going to interfere with that."

His comments came after DA leader John Steenhuisen ruled out quitting the GNU, saying this would result in "consequences for governance". But he said the DA might refuse to support the budget, which would undermine the progress that has been made in restoring investor confidence.

Discussions at the three-day lekgotla are also set to focus on the party's renewal and rebuilding campaign, fixing local government, addressing water and energy security, job creation and the digital economy. 

Mbalula said the land expropriation act will benefit people and the country. "We are not going to do land grabs but everything would be done according to law prescripts," he said.

The DA has vowed to challenge the Expropriation Act in court.

Mbalula said they have delayed to implement Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act because of certain aspects which needed to be addressed.

Why ‘reconfigure’ had to enter the ANC lexicon

Ramaphosa decided this euphemism for dissolution was the best way to avoid either Mbalula or Mashatile claiming victory
News
21 hours ago

Touching on electricity, he said the ANC was pleased he country has gone more than 300 days without load-shedding. "The commitment we made that we will end load-shedding has proved that it was not an election gimmick, as some characterised it," he said.

They are also determined to eradicate business mafias who are threatening the country, he said.

On ANC matters, Mbalula said they understand that they need to renew the party. "It is renewal or perish — that is clear."

On global issues, Mbalula said they would continue to support the struggle of Palestinians and welcomed the ceasefire in Gaza, adding it would bring an end to Palestinians' suffering.

Mbalula said the NEC had resolved to reconfigure its KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng executives after the party’s poor performance in the general elections last year. The ANC’s top brass is expected to meet on Monday to discuss the reconfiguration that will see new structures taking over the two provinces. 

TimesLIVE

