As IFP prepares for 50th anniversary, leaders rally support for beleaguered Ithala Bank
Image: Brenton Geach
The IFP has expressed mixed feelings regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s handling of the Ithala Bank issue and his signing of the Expropriation Bill into law.
The IFP is one of the parties that have condemned the Prudential Authority’s (PA) decision to file for the liquidation of the embattled Ithala Bank.
IFP president Velenkosi Hlabisa called the decision ill-advised and a “travesty of justice and access” for those affected people, mostly people living in rural areas.
He vowed the party would stop at nothing to defend the bank, which, like the IFP itself, was founded by the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
“We will not allow Ithala Bank to suffer the same fate as VBS Mutual Bank and African Bank. It is clear that there is a strategic and deliberate effort to consolidate the major banks by collapsing black banks. We will take to streets in defence of Ithala Bank,” he warned.
Hlabisa was speaking at an event marking the party’s 50th anniversary outside the Durban City Hall on Monday.
The IPF views the PA's decision as an attack on the party.
“Our 50th anniversary comes at a time of great reckoning for our country, where important pillars of our party are under siege,” Hlabisa said.
IFP provincial chairperson and KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli shares that sentiment.
“We know the Ithala matter has been hijacked for political interests and by those who want to destroy the legacy of the IFP which was created for those excluded by the big banks to be able to start their businesses,” Ntuli said.
“The decision now by those who regulate banks to liquidate Ithala is just a set-up to eventually shut it down.
“As we speak, there are people that bank with Ithala who couldn’t buy groceries for their families because of the actions of the PA and RA. Because of politicians who want to take over our bank and those who are using jealousy and greed to try to wrestle the fact that there is no black leader like uMtwana wakwaPhindagene, who managed to establish a bank for his people.”
Ntuli said they have filed court papers to oppose the move and are confident they have a solid case.
