“The day I was there, it was planned only as a reconnaissance drive. And only for the reason that I had seen him there, I decided that another opportunity like that would not present itself.
“After the assassination, I noticed that suddenly everybody knows something. There is only one possibility that I thought of, which Lindiwe Hani mentioned: it could have been someone else's assassination plan as well. That's possible, and it could involve other people because the fact that the police car arrived moments after the scene could mean that somebody was waiting for something to happen.”
Walus was released on parole on December 7 2022 when the Constitutional Court ordered his release on condition his parole be served for two years in the country. He was sent back to Poland in 2024 after the conclusion of the two-year period.
Walus said only one member of the Hani family, Lindiwe, Hani's daughter, had visited him during his imprisonment.
“I can only have good words for this woman. She was ready to listen, and I told her everything I know.”
He admitted to being a racist and being against the black majority government.
“I have nothing against black people, but I may have something against black majority rule. I knew that when it comes to black majority government, that would be the end of a properly working country, the end of peace and the end of security.
“It has been proven that white people can run the country, while most black people can't. They have no capacity.”
'I would do it again': Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus
Image: Raymond Preston
Janusz Walus, the Polish immigrant responsible for the 1993 murder of South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani, has no regrets over his actions.
In an interview with eNCA, Walus recounted the events surrounding the killing, saying while it didn't feel good, he believed it was necessary.
“I don't remember exactly, but I know he looked at me. His expression was more one of surprise. I simply shot him in the torso, once in the head and after that twice in the head,” he said.
“That was our plan to stop the takeover and he was one of the most dangerous people. I was the soldier. If the circumstances would have been like they have been, I would do it again.
“I have regrets of taking a father and a husband away. That's my regret, which is authentic. But when it comes to the political side, I haven't got regrets. I'm not an emotional person. For sure, it wasn't nice at all. It wasn't a good feeling, but it was necessary and it had to be done. I must dismiss it from my mind.”
Walus shot Hani outside his home in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, in 1993. He said he didn't know if Hani had bodyguards that day, but he felt compelled to carry out the assassination as he didn't think there would be another opportunity.
Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś back home in Poland
TimesLIVE
