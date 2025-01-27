Phadi calls for suspension of Hlophe amid sexual harassment claims

“He [Hlophe] must be suspended with immediate effect. The [same] way he wanted me to be suspended [over] allegations that do not exist, he needs to be suspended with immediate effect.”
Phadi said she doesn't need to convince anyone of the truth as the evidence speaks for itself, adding she has messages that prove her allegations.
“I don't have to prove anything because it is personal. The messages he sent to me would be able to prove that. If you read the messages, you'd be able to tell that I had denied him the opportunity to meet with me.
“I couldn't write to the president earlier because everything happened so fast. Right now, I don't have to say it myself, but the messages can prove that.”
Phadi was removed as a MKP leader in October 2024 due to alleged misappropriation of party funds and her membership was terminated by party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.
“The MK Party must be saying, 'Here are the leaders they want in the party, here is the woman who will be able to build our country. This is the woman who will be able to stand up and say no to the things that are happening to other women,'” she said.
“If the MK Party thinks I'm here because of positions, they must think again. I'm here because I was after a president who I supported when it was not fashionable — the president who has been implementing the policies of the ANC to the tee.”
Former MK Party (MKP) Mpumalanga convener Mary Phadi has called for the immediate suspension of MKP deputy president John Hlophe after allegations of sexual harassment.
In a letter circulating on social media, Phadi accused Hlophe of making unwanted sexual advances, which she claims occurred after a leadership meeting in Mbombela on August 4 2024.
“As a woman I am being vilified and victimised since I refuse[d] to give in to his attempts of spending the night with him ... My refusal and unresponsiveness was the diplomatic drive to manage the situation,” the letter reads.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Phadi said she was prepared to take the matter to court to prove her case.
“I think it would assist a lot of women with the attacks they are already facing to say, 'Why were you quiet? Why didn't you report it on time?' People always put you on a time frame for something that is not funny — this is not funny,” she said.
“Women need to be able to speak out, and leaders of any organisation must be able to say, 'Hold on, why are we here?'
Mbenenge sexual harassment probe puts spotlight on power relations in judiciary
