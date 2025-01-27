UAT sends condolences to families of SANDF members killed in DRC

“Reports of inadequate resources, outdated equipment, and insufficient tactical support raise serious questions about the safety and operational preparedness of our troops.
The United Africans Transformation (UAT) party has called for a comprehensive review of the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF) operational strategy to ensure troops are adequately trained, equipped and supported for complex conflict zones.
The political party also called for improved resource allocation to address the long-standing issues of equipment maintenance and intelligence capabilities.
UAT was reacting to the deaths of nine SANDF members in clashes with the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last week. Seven were members of the South African contingent deployed in December 2023 as part of the Sadc mission and two were members of the UN organised stabilisation mission.
It said these soldiers laid down their lives in pursuit of peace and stability in a region plagued by conflict.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the fallen heroes. Their sacrifice will forever remain a testament to their courage and dedication to the call of duty,” the UAT said on Monday.
The party said, however, it was concerned about the challenges faced by the SANDF in fulfilling its critical mission in the DRC.
“Reports of inadequate resources, outdated equipment, and insufficient tactical support raise serious questions about the safety and operational preparedness of our troops.
“It is disheartening that the SANDF, tasked with maintaining peace in highly volatile regions, continues to grapple with resource constraints and structural inefficiencies.”
The UAT said the safety of soldiers must be a national priority.
“Their sacrifices in the line of duty should be met with unwavering efforts to ensure their protection and operational effectiveness.”
Chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on defence and military veterans Dakota Legoete saluted these soldiers for their courage and commitment.
“Their efforts successfully repelled the enemy, averting what could have been a catastrophic tragedy for the innocent civilians of Goma,” he said.
The committee will use its upcoming engagements with the department of defence to ensure that efforts are made to ensure the SANDF contingent in the DRC is well supported and has the equipment and resources it requires, he said.
