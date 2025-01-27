Politics

UAT sends condolences to families of SANDF members killed in DRC

27 January 2025 - 15:50
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The SANDF confirmed at least nine South African soldiers died during their peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo last week. File photo.
The SANDF confirmed at least nine South African soldiers died during their peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo last week. File photo.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The United Africans Transformation (UAT) party has called for a comprehensive review of the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF) operational strategy to ensure troops are adequately trained, equipped and supported for complex conflict zones. 

The political party also called for improved resource allocation to address the long-standing issues of equipment maintenance and intelligence capabilities. 

UAT was reacting to the deaths of nine SANDF members in clashes with the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last week. Seven were members of the South African contingent deployed in December 2023 as part of the Sadc mission and two were members of the UN organised stabilisation mission. 

It said these soldiers laid down their lives in pursuit of peace and stability in a region plagued by conflict. 

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the fallen heroes. Their sacrifice will forever remain a testament to their courage and dedication to the call of duty,” the UAT said on Monday. 

The party said, however, it was concerned about the challenges faced by the SANDF in fulfilling its critical mission in the DRC.

UAT criticises Expropriation Bill as insufficient for land justice

The United Africans Transformation party says the Expropriation Bill, which was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa thus week, falls short ...
Politics
3 days ago

“Reports of inadequate resources, outdated equipment, and insufficient tactical support raise serious questions about the safety and operational preparedness of our troops. 

“It is disheartening that the SANDF, tasked with maintaining peace in highly volatile regions, continues to grapple with resource constraints and structural inefficiencies.” 

The UAT said the safety of soldiers must be a national priority.

“Their sacrifices in the line of duty should be met with unwavering efforts to ensure their protection and operational effectiveness.” 

Chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on defence and military veterans Dakota Legoete saluted these soldiers for their courage and commitment.

“Their efforts successfully repelled the enemy, averting what could have been a catastrophic tragedy for the innocent civilians of Goma,” he said.

The committee will use its upcoming engagements with the department of defence to ensure that efforts are made to ensure the SANDF contingent in the DRC is well supported and has the equipment and resources it requires, he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

No talks to deploy more soldiers to DRC after nine killed

SANDF says those wounded last week did not suffer life-threatening wounds
News
11 hours ago

POLL | Should we withdraw our soldiers from the conflict in the DRC?

The South African National Defence Force has confirmed that at least nine South African soldiers died over two days last week.
News
12 hours ago

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba prays for ‘politics of peace’ to end DRC bloodshed

Cape Town Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, mourning the death of soldiers in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, has called on world leaders ...
News
14 hours ago

Nine dead, but SANDF praises soldiers as 'heroes'

The SA National Defence Force last night confirmed that nine members had been killed over two days of fierce fighting in the DRC this week, ...
News
2 days ago

Call for Angie Motshekga’s head over soldiers’ deaths in DRC

Sandu says military personnel were unsupported and under-resourced, while EFF calls for emergency sitting of parliament and defence minister’s ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I would do it again': Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus Politics
  2. Phadi calls for suspension of Hlophe amid sexual harassment claims Politics
  3. Stop your grandstanding over Expropriation Act, Mbalula tells DA Politics
  4. KZN Treasury dons gloves to fight Ithala's liquidation Politics
  5. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics

Latest Videos

Colombia faces US retaliation for turning away deportation flights | REUTERS
LIVE: Eightieth anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death ...