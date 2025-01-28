DA's blue machine gears up for 2026 local government election

The DA is readying its machinery for the 2026 local government elections, with party leaders saying they are confident the party will improve its electoral outcomes.

The party met for its federal council meeting on Monday to craft its strategy in preparation for the much-anticipated poll.

Federal chair Ivan Meyer said the party was heading into the elections with four items on its electoral wish list.

“We want to retain our DA-run municipalities, grow the DA, get it to govern more towns and rescue cities from collapse. We have seen that it is possible for the DA to become the single biggest party in the 2026 elections,” he said.

Meyer said the federal council met its various structures across the country to rally its troops on a path to turn the tide on the country's embattled municipalities,

“What we have seen in all municipalities in the country and major metros is a governance and service delivery crisis. Many municipalities have already collapsed, South Africa is already a failed state. Almost every single municipality in the Free State and the North West has already collapsed.

“This affects citizens, there is severe water insecurity, electricity supply falling apart, South Africans becoming poorer, worsening road infrastructure, no refuse collection, no public safety, no street lights creating a crime haven.

“But there is hope, we can fix this mess. It requires a new government, led by the DA. We know how to deliver and we have a track record.”

The party claimed smaller parties were behind political instability that has characterised the municipal governance trajectory — urging voters to reject them.

“We want to become the biggest party because what we have seen is that it does not help voters to vote for smaller parties. Gauteng is in a mess because voters have voted for smaller parties that make absolutely no impact. To the contrary, what they do is side with the ANC, vote for an ANC mayor and the towns collapse further in front of our eyes.

“Smaller parties at local government level increase the level of political instability,” he said urging the electorate to vote for the DA.

Meyer denied there were similarities in the DA joining the ANC-led GNU with smaller parties coalescing with the ANC at local level, saying the two eventualities are worlds apart.

“It is clear from our past experiences, particularly in Gauteng, that the ANC at local government level is not a reliable party. We are not a small party; we are the second-largest party in the country. We do not have one or two seats. There are parties in the national assembly who have one or two seats and have secured a ministerial post. If we had two seats, we would not be part of a GNU because we respect the electoral outcome of voters.”

However, Meyer believes that voters ought to enjoy the consequences of their actions if they insist on voting for smaller parties that end up coalescing with the ANC.

“Voters have a right and responsibility to make their own choices. They also have the responsibility to see the impact of these smaller parties in their hometowns. Voters must also assess whether their daily lives improved over the past five years, having voted for them. If you rally behind the DA you get a stable, functional local government and service delivery.”

According to the federal council, the party is forging ahead with the next electoral battle, which Meyer says will “be in overdrive”.

“We met to put the DA machine into operation countrywide and we are now preparing for the local government elections. We have deployed all our ground forces to work every day from now onwards. We have developed a new approach to reaching voters where they live, on matters that matter to them the most.

“It is now the real politic, all politics are local and therefore our electoral campaigns will focus on local issues, and it will be in hyperdrive.”

The next step is for the party to kick-start its annual general meetings in wards, branches, every constituency, region and province — to reaffirm its collective commitment to the DA and to elect new branch membership.

“The blue machine is at its strongest and is now preparing for the next election. We have a rescue mission for your town. This will be the make-or-break election for hundreds of towns,” Meyer said.