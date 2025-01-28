Politics

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to appear in court for July 2021 riots

28 January 2025 - 16:23 By TIMESLIVE
The MK Party’s Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is set to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The MK Party has asked members to show support when their leader's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla appears in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday in connection with the July 2021 riots. 

In a post on X on Tuesday, the party invited members to “mobilise all ground forces to attend in numbers”.

In February last year the South African Human Rights Commission report into the July 2021 civil unrest was released. According to the commission, the unrest affected 40,000 businesses and 50,000 informal traders, while 150,000 jobs were put at risk. The financial damage of the unrest was estimated at R50bn and 353 people died. 

It found no link between the deadly violence and former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration and was unable to identify the “primary actors” responsible for devising and funding the unrest aimed at destabilising the political landscape and the economy.

A year after the riots, Zuma-Sambudla predicted her possible arrest after the Hawks' investigation into the unrest. The Hawks were indirectly investigating her for her alleged role in the unrest and looting.

At the time, Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo told TimesLIVE they were not directly investigating her but she had been named in statements from sources.

In response she took to X and posted: “My name is Dudu Zuma. I am a daughter of a great man, the G.O.A.T. [greatest of all time] of politics Jacob Zuma. His blood runs through my veins. I have no fear. I will not be intimidated. I have beaten the dogs, now the masters are coming out. We see you,” she wrote. 

TimesLIVE

